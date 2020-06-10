All apartments in Brandermill
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

13601 Pebble Creek Court

13601 Pebble Creek Court · (804) 893-4555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13601 Pebble Creek Court, Brandermill, VA 23112
Bandermill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13601 Pebble Creek Court · Avail. Jul 1

$1,975

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
13601 Pebble Creek Court Available 07/01/20 Gorgous Colonial in the always sought after Subdivision of Brandermill, 4 bdms, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage - This stunning Colonial sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and is the perfect family home. The first floor features a mud/laundry room with front load washer and dryer and half bath and a huge kitchen which features, a bar that easily fits 4, hard wood flooring, 2 pantries with pull out shelving, cabinets with pull out shelving, tons of drawers and cabinets plus ample counter space. The kitchen also features a dining area with a chandelier and is light and bright with large windows throughout. The first floor also features an over sized family room with carpeting and a gas fireplace!! The first floor master bedroom suite features french doors from the living room, wood flooring, a WIC, doors to the screened in porch, a full bath with a walk in shower, and a Jacuzzi tub. The screened in porch features a ceiling fan and skylights!!! The second floor features another master suite with his/her closets and a full master bath, three more bedrooms grace this wonderful home another full bath, plus a walk in storage area. Home also features electric to the garage (elec door openers) a patio, dual zoned heating and ac, long wide driveway, private back yard. This home is move-in ready, very clean and has been freshly painted. Outside features a large shed and a 2 car garage with shelving and cabinets for more than enough storage space. This is a lot of home and will rent quickly call to get your appointment to see it today.

(RLNE3690583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13601 Pebble Creek Court have any available units?
13601 Pebble Creek Court has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13601 Pebble Creek Court have?
Some of 13601 Pebble Creek Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13601 Pebble Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
13601 Pebble Creek Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13601 Pebble Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13601 Pebble Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 13601 Pebble Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 13601 Pebble Creek Court does offer parking.
Does 13601 Pebble Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13601 Pebble Creek Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13601 Pebble Creek Court have a pool?
Yes, 13601 Pebble Creek Court has a pool.
Does 13601 Pebble Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 13601 Pebble Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13601 Pebble Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13601 Pebble Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13601 Pebble Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13601 Pebble Creek Court has units with air conditioning.
