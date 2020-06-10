Amenities

13601 Pebble Creek Court Available 07/01/20 Gorgous Colonial in the always sought after Subdivision of Brandermill, 4 bdms, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage - This stunning Colonial sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and is the perfect family home. The first floor features a mud/laundry room with front load washer and dryer and half bath and a huge kitchen which features, a bar that easily fits 4, hard wood flooring, 2 pantries with pull out shelving, cabinets with pull out shelving, tons of drawers and cabinets plus ample counter space. The kitchen also features a dining area with a chandelier and is light and bright with large windows throughout. The first floor also features an over sized family room with carpeting and a gas fireplace!! The first floor master bedroom suite features french doors from the living room, wood flooring, a WIC, doors to the screened in porch, a full bath with a walk in shower, and a Jacuzzi tub. The screened in porch features a ceiling fan and skylights!!! The second floor features another master suite with his/her closets and a full master bath, three more bedrooms grace this wonderful home another full bath, plus a walk in storage area. Home also features electric to the garage (elec door openers) a patio, dual zoned heating and ac, long wide driveway, private back yard. This home is move-in ready, very clean and has been freshly painted. Outside features a large shed and a 2 car garage with shelving and cabinets for more than enough storage space. This is a lot of home and will rent quickly call to get your appointment to see it today.



(RLNE3690583)