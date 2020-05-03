All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 42815 CONQUEST CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
42815 CONQUEST CIRCLE
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM

42815 CONQUEST CIRCLE

42815 Conquest Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

42815 Conquest Circle, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
internet access
DESIRABLE BRAMBLETON!!! ~~ Rent includes HOA fee "basic Verizon fios internet and cable TV". ~~ GORGEOUS LUXURY HOME 4 BR + Library/Office, 2.5 BA, 2 CAR GAR, Open Floor Plan, Inviting Front Porch, and Large Deck with two entrance to breakfast room and family room~~**GREAT FOR ENTERTAIN! New painting, Newer roof shingles, Hardwood Floors and spotless ~~**Extended Kitchen & Breakfast room ~~**Gourmet Kitchen with Corian Countertops, Gas Cooktop and down draft, Double wall Oven, Microwave, Brand-New Dishwasher ~~**Breakfast room with Incredible sun-filled, Walk-out to large deck and backyard which is the perfect place to spend your mornings ~~**Spacious Family Room with many large windows to let natural lights in and sliding doors boasts a gas fireplace Walk-out to large deck and backyard ~~**Large Library/Office on main level with cathedral/vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors ~~**Beautiful Open formal living room and dining room areas are complete with hardwood floors ~~**Relax in the Master suite with sitting area and Luxurious MBA with dual sinks and WIC ~~**Unfinished Basement: Plenty of space for Storage/Exercise area, WALK-OUT to fenced-in backyard ~~**Tenant must have good credit ~~**OWNER/Agent ~~**OWC 1 small pet on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42815 CONQUEST CIRCLE have any available units?
42815 CONQUEST CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42815 CONQUEST CIRCLE have?
Some of 42815 CONQUEST CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42815 CONQUEST CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
42815 CONQUEST CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42815 CONQUEST CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 42815 CONQUEST CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 42815 CONQUEST CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 42815 CONQUEST CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 42815 CONQUEST CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42815 CONQUEST CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42815 CONQUEST CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 42815 CONQUEST CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 42815 CONQUEST CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 42815 CONQUEST CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 42815 CONQUEST CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42815 CONQUEST CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42815 CONQUEST CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42815 CONQUEST CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia