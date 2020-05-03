42815 CONQUEST CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking internet access

DESIRABLE BRAMBLETON!!! ~~ Rent includes HOA fee "basic Verizon fios internet and cable TV". ~~ GORGEOUS LUXURY HOME 4 BR + Library/Office, 2.5 BA, 2 CAR GAR, Open Floor Plan, Inviting Front Porch, and Large Deck with two entrance to breakfast room and family room~~**GREAT FOR ENTERTAIN! New painting, Newer roof shingles, Hardwood Floors and spotless ~~**Extended Kitchen & Breakfast room ~~**Gourmet Kitchen with Corian Countertops, Gas Cooktop and down draft, Double wall Oven, Microwave, Brand-New Dishwasher ~~**Breakfast room with Incredible sun-filled, Walk-out to large deck and backyard which is the perfect place to spend your mornings ~~**Spacious Family Room with many large windows to let natural lights in and sliding doors boasts a gas fireplace Walk-out to large deck and backyard ~~**Large Library/Office on main level with cathedral/vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors ~~**Beautiful Open formal living room and dining room areas are complete with hardwood floors ~~**Relax in the Master suite with sitting area and Luxurious MBA with dual sinks and WIC ~~**Unfinished Basement: Plenty of space for Storage/Exercise area, WALK-OUT to fenced-in backyard ~~**Tenant must have good credit ~~**OWNER/Agent ~~**OWC 1 small pet on case by case basis.