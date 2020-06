42657 WILLOW BEND DRIVE

Amenities

LIVE BRAMBLETON. LIVE CONNECTED~RARE FIND BRIGHT AND SUNNY*5 BR 4.5 BATH WITH SUNROOM*DECK*PATIO*UPDATED GOURMET KITCHEN**MAIN LVL BEDROOM & FULL BATHROOM**4BED ROOM & 3 FULL BATHROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH A LARGE LOFT FOR ENTERTAINMENT*THIS HOME HAS IT ALL*CEILING FANS* RECESSED LIGHTS**SPRINKLER SYS****LARGE WALK OUT UNFINISHED BASEMENT FOR EVEN MORE SPACE** WORRY-FREE LIVING AS LANDLORD~S INCLUDING MOWING IN THE RENT****BRAMBELTON AMENITIES INCLUDE; PARKS**TRAILS**POOLS**SHOP**EAT**PLAY****FIOS ~INTERNET~TV CHARGES PAID DIRECTLY TO LANDLORD**FEW MINUTES TO 50~ TOLL RD~RT 7~DULLES AIRPORT~PREMIUM OUTLETS**PREFER LONG TERM TENANTS WITH GOOD CREDIT**ONLY 2 PEOPLE PER SHOWING WITH MASKS AND GOVES ON PLEASE, TO RESPECT CURRENT TENANTS**2 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED** Please View Virtual Tours