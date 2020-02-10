All apartments in Brambleton
42610 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

42610 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE

42610 Dreamweaver Drive · No Longer Available
Location

42610 Dreamweaver Drive, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
You'll love this end unit townhouse located in the charming community of Brambleton. Shows just like a single family home. Open floor plan with over 4200 SQ FT! Plenty of natural sunlight floods the entire home! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. Gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, 42" cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Oversized kitchen island is perfect for meal prepping. Generously sized bedrooms with flex space on upper level. Master bedroom features a balcony which is ideal for morning coffee. Luxurious master bathroom with soaking tub and shower. Lower level offers plenty of space for entertaining. Wonderful community amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42610 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE have any available units?
42610 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42610 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE have?
Some of 42610 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42610 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
42610 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42610 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 42610 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42610 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 42610 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 42610 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42610 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42610 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 42610 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 42610 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 42610 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 42610 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42610 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42610 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42610 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

