42495 CORTEZ TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Lovely Brick Front 4 BDR/3.5 BA Townhome in Brambleton. Over 3000 Sqft. Large Gourmet Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Granite Counters and Island. Family Room w/FP off Kitchen. Breakfast Room. Large Living Room and Dining Room. Huge Master Bedroom with WIC and Full Bath w/Separate Shower. Laundry Room. Large Den on Upper Level. Large bedrooms. Ceiling Fans. Patio. 2-Car Detached Garage. Cable/Internet included in Rent. Convenient to shopping, entertainment and commuter routes. Pets Case-by-Ca. No Smokers. $50 Repair Deductible. $50 Application Fee per Applicant.