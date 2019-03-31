All apartments in Brambleton
42495 CORTEZ TERRACE

42495 Cortez Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

42495 Cortez Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Lovely Brick Front 4 BDR/3.5 BA Townhome in Brambleton. Over 3000 Sqft. Large Gourmet Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Granite Counters and Island. Family Room w/FP off Kitchen. Breakfast Room. Large Living Room and Dining Room. Huge Master Bedroom with WIC and Full Bath w/Separate Shower. Laundry Room. Large Den on Upper Level. Large bedrooms. Ceiling Fans. Patio. 2-Car Detached Garage. Cable/Internet included in Rent. Convenient to shopping, entertainment and commuter routes. Pets Case-by-Ca. No Smokers. $50 Repair Deductible. $50 Application Fee per Applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42495 CORTEZ TERRACE have any available units?
42495 CORTEZ TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42495 CORTEZ TERRACE have?
Some of 42495 CORTEZ TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42495 CORTEZ TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42495 CORTEZ TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42495 CORTEZ TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 42495 CORTEZ TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 42495 CORTEZ TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 42495 CORTEZ TERRACE offers parking.
Does 42495 CORTEZ TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42495 CORTEZ TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42495 CORTEZ TERRACE have a pool?
No, 42495 CORTEZ TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 42495 CORTEZ TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42495 CORTEZ TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42495 CORTEZ TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42495 CORTEZ TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42495 CORTEZ TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42495 CORTEZ TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
