Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Super nice Brambleton Condo - open floorplan, hardwood floors, granite countertops including breakfast bar. Walk-in closet from bedroom. Balcony off living room. Good natural light to this 3rd floor unit. Convenient to everything. For the protection of all at this time viewing is virtual only. Application fee $50 per adult. First months rent in certified funds to be submitted to Weichert Property Management when applying. Call listing agent for access to online application. Property available for move-in June 8, 2020.