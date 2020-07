Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub internet access

Beautiful Luxury town home with almost 2800 sq ft of living space. Features 3 BR & 2.5 BA, main level study, 2 car front loading garage, gourmet kitchen with stainless, and granite. Owners bedroom with spa bathroom. Rear decks. Rent includes cable and internet. Across the street from shops and restaurants at Brambleton Town Center. no pets, no smoking/vaping. Close to schools. We will consider a short term lease but the rent will be higher.