Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

In the heart of Brambleton with all the amenities that Brambleton offers. This amazing two car garage, 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath Town-home has it ALL! Kitchen with top of the line Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Hardwood Floors on the main level and carpet on the second level. It is close to Shops, Dining, Movie Theatre, and Farmers Market, Easy Access to Toll Road & Route 28 & Route 50. Close to Park & Ride to DC/Tysons. A Must See!