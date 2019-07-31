42473 GREENSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

Beyond stunning Brambleton town home fronting Legacy Park and just steps from the Brambleton Town Center. Beautifully decorated and upgraded, and with lots of custom features. Not another home like it in Brambleton. Step right into the foyer with custom wall unit. Main level features beautiful wide-plank hardwoods spacious living room, elegant separate dining area and open gourmet kitchen with separate morning room and family room. Step out to private paver patio and two-car detached garage with bonus storage area. Second level features an amazing master suite with two custom closets and dressing areas and huge master bath with separate shower and soaking tub. Office on this level can be used as a fourth bedroom. Third level features bonus entertainment room, two spacious bedrooms and hall bath. Enjoy all Brambleton Amenities including pools, parks and events and the Brambleton Town center with shops, restaurants, theater and brand new community library, Rent includes Verizon FIOS internet and cable. Schools: Legacy Elementary, Brambleton Middle and Independence High School. Sorry, owner will not consider pets at this time. Available 8/1