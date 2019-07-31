All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 42473 GREENSIDE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
42473 GREENSIDE DRIVE
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

42473 GREENSIDE DRIVE

42473 Greenside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

42473 Greenside Drive, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
new construction
pet friendly
Beyond stunning Brambleton town home fronting Legacy Park and just steps from the Brambleton Town Center. Beautifully decorated and upgraded, and with lots of custom features. Not another home like it in Brambleton. Step right into the foyer with custom wall unit. Main level features beautiful wide-plank hardwoods spacious living room, elegant separate dining area and open gourmet kitchen with separate morning room and family room. Step out to private paver patio and two-car detached garage with bonus storage area. Second level features an amazing master suite with two custom closets and dressing areas and huge master bath with separate shower and soaking tub. Office on this level can be used as a fourth bedroom. Third level features bonus entertainment room, two spacious bedrooms and hall bath. Enjoy all Brambleton Amenities including pools, parks and events and the Brambleton Town center with shops, restaurants, theater and brand new community library, Rent includes Verizon FIOS internet and cable. Schools: Legacy Elementary, Brambleton Middle and Independence High School. Sorry, owner will not consider pets at this time. Available 8/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42473 GREENSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
42473 GREENSIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42473 GREENSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 42473 GREENSIDE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42473 GREENSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
42473 GREENSIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42473 GREENSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 42473 GREENSIDE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 42473 GREENSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 42473 GREENSIDE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 42473 GREENSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42473 GREENSIDE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42473 GREENSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 42473 GREENSIDE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 42473 GREENSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 42473 GREENSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 42473 GREENSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42473 GREENSIDE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42473 GREENSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42473 GREENSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia