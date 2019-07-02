Rent Calculator
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
42470 HOLLYHOCK TER
42470 HOLLYHOCK TER
42470 Hollyhock Terrace
No Longer Available
Location
42470 Hollyhock Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious one bed, one bath with street entrance and plenty of parking. Private driveway and rear entrance for tenant. No stairs to get into this pretty unit. Laminate floors throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 42470 HOLLYHOCK TER have any available units?
42470 HOLLYHOCK TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brambleton, VA
.
What amenities does 42470 HOLLYHOCK TER have?
Some of 42470 HOLLYHOCK TER's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 42470 HOLLYHOCK TER currently offering any rent specials?
42470 HOLLYHOCK TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42470 HOLLYHOCK TER pet-friendly?
No, 42470 HOLLYHOCK TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brambleton
.
Does 42470 HOLLYHOCK TER offer parking?
Yes, 42470 HOLLYHOCK TER offers parking.
Does 42470 HOLLYHOCK TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42470 HOLLYHOCK TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42470 HOLLYHOCK TER have a pool?
No, 42470 HOLLYHOCK TER does not have a pool.
Does 42470 HOLLYHOCK TER have accessible units?
No, 42470 HOLLYHOCK TER does not have accessible units.
Does 42470 HOLLYHOCK TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42470 HOLLYHOCK TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 42470 HOLLYHOCK TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 42470 HOLLYHOCK TER does not have units with air conditioning.
