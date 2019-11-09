42463 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access media room

Super cute, two bedroom two and a half bath townhome style town home conveniently located in the Brambleton Community. Home features open main level, hardwood floors and stairs, full-sized washer and dryer, spacious balcony, garage and driveway. Enjoy pool, parks, fitness room and walk to Brambleton Town Center with shops, restaurants, movie theater and brand new library. Verizon FIOS internet and cable included in rent. Tenant only needs to rent boxes and pay any premiums. Home zoned to Briar Woods High School (walking distance), Eagle Ridge Middle and Waxpool Elementary.