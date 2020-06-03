42451 Patrick Wayne Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access cats allowed

- Spacious and naturally well-lit 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom End Unit Townhouse in Brambleton. 24 feet wide span.

- Cable and High Speed Internet are part of HOA fees, included in rent.

- Updated Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, and GE Stainless Steel appliances.

- Attached deck and fenced backyard. Fireplace in Family Room.

- Fourth bedroom and adjoining Suite with a Full Bath on the first level.

- 2 Car Garage plus Plenty of Parking spots around the house.

- Children's Park in Front, Backing to Woods. School Bus Stop very close to house in the same lane.

- Close to public transit (Park and Ride) and future Metro station.

- Walking distance from Brambleton Town Center, nearby farmers market in the summer.



Showing available by appointment, preferably on weekends.

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.