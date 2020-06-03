All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:07 AM

42451 Patrick Wayne Square

42451 Patrick Wayne Square · (410) 689-8513
Location

42451 Patrick Wayne Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,799

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2722 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
- Spacious and naturally well-lit 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom End Unit Townhouse in Brambleton. 24 feet wide span.
- Cable and High Speed Internet are part of HOA fees, included in rent.
- Updated Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, and GE Stainless Steel appliances.
- Attached deck and fenced backyard. Fireplace in Family Room.
- Fourth bedroom and adjoining Suite with a Full Bath on the first level.
- 2 Car Garage plus Plenty of Parking spots around the house.
- Children's Park in Front, Backing to Woods. School Bus Stop very close to house in the same lane.
- Close to public transit (Park and Ride) and future Metro station.
- Walking distance from Brambleton Town Center, nearby farmers market in the summer.

Showing available by appointment, preferably on weekends.
This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42451 Patrick Wayne Square have any available units?
42451 Patrick Wayne Square has a unit available for $2,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42451 Patrick Wayne Square have?
Some of 42451 Patrick Wayne Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42451 Patrick Wayne Square currently offering any rent specials?
42451 Patrick Wayne Square isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42451 Patrick Wayne Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 42451 Patrick Wayne Square is pet friendly.
Does 42451 Patrick Wayne Square offer parking?
Yes, 42451 Patrick Wayne Square does offer parking.
Does 42451 Patrick Wayne Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42451 Patrick Wayne Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42451 Patrick Wayne Square have a pool?
No, 42451 Patrick Wayne Square does not have a pool.
Does 42451 Patrick Wayne Square have accessible units?
No, 42451 Patrick Wayne Square does not have accessible units.
Does 42451 Patrick Wayne Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42451 Patrick Wayne Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 42451 Patrick Wayne Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42451 Patrick Wayne Square has units with air conditioning.
