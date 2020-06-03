42451 Patrick Wayne Square

Amenities
- Spacious and naturally well-lit 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom End Unit Townhouse in Brambleton. 24 feet wide span.
- Cable and High Speed Internet are part of HOA fees, included in rent.
- Updated Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, and GE Stainless Steel appliances.
- Attached deck and fenced backyard. Fireplace in Family Room.
- Fourth bedroom and adjoining Suite with a Full Bath on the first level.
- 2 Car Garage plus Plenty of Parking spots around the house.
- Children's Park in Front, Backing to Woods. School Bus Stop very close to house in the same lane.
- Close to public transit (Park and Ride) and future Metro station.
- Walking distance from Brambleton Town Center, nearby farmers market in the summer.
Showing available by appointment, preferably on weekends.
This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.