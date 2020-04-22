42407 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE

Amenities

Spacious 1 Bed/ 1 Bath town home style condo is available for rent in beautiful Summerfield community in Ashburn/Brambleton. Two Entrance (Front and Back) with dedicated Car parking at rear entrance .Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Exhaust Fan, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer , Dryer * Brambleton Town Center is right across the street. * Walking distance to Movie Theaters, Restaurants, Groceries etc. * Outstanding school district - Briar woods High School, Stone Hill Middle School and Legacy Elementary School. * Quiet and safe neighborhood Rent Includes: * Condo HOA Fees * Wireless Internet Access and Verizon FIOS Cable TV (Tenants need to pay for cable box rentals and any additional premium channels if subscribed) * Access to community Pool and Clubhouse * 24x7 access to Fitness Center * Access to Business Center with fax and copy machine * Trash and Snow Removal Additional - * Tenants are responsible for all utilities - electricity, gas, water.