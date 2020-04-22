All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

42407 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE

42407 Hollyhock Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

42407 Hollyhock Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
media room
Spacious 1 Bed/ 1 Bath town home style condo is available for rent in beautiful Summerfield community in Ashburn/Brambleton. Two Entrance (Front and Back) with dedicated Car parking at rear entrance .Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Exhaust Fan, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer , Dryer * Brambleton Town Center is right across the street. * Walking distance to Movie Theaters, Restaurants, Groceries etc. * Outstanding school district - Briar woods High School, Stone Hill Middle School and Legacy Elementary School. * Quiet and safe neighborhood Rent Includes: * Condo HOA Fees * Wireless Internet Access and Verizon FIOS Cable TV (Tenants need to pay for cable box rentals and any additional premium channels if subscribed) * Access to community Pool and Clubhouse * 24x7 access to Fitness Center * Access to Business Center with fax and copy machine * Trash and Snow Removal Additional - * Tenants are responsible for all utilities - electricity, gas, water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42407 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE have any available units?
42407 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42407 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE have?
Some of 42407 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42407 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42407 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42407 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 42407 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42407 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 42407 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE offers parking.
Does 42407 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42407 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42407 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 42407 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE has a pool.
Does 42407 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42407 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42407 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42407 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42407 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42407 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

