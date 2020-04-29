42369 PIPER CREEK TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Vanmetre Parker MODERN 3-LEVEL BRICK TOWNHOME at Brambleton Town Center. Nearly 3,050 square feet! Main level features gourmet kitchen with Extended QUARTZ island, oven, gas stove top, and built-in cabinets. Main level has high ceilings, large windows on two sides, walk out to DECK, hardwood floors and half bath. Upper Level Lavish owners suite with enormous walk-in closet, and Master Bath with double sink vanity. TuB, Shower, Windowhis level has two additional spacious bedrooms, with shared Bathroom. Lower Level Attached 2 car garage, Nice covered entry area with beautiful tile walking in to the first floor rec room, Bed room, Full Bath. . Available immediately! . This home a must see