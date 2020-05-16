All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 23580 KINGSDALE TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
23580 KINGSDALE TER
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:44 AM

23580 KINGSDALE TER

23580 Kingsdale Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

23580 Kingsdale Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Beautiful villa style townhome, 2 levels. Main level open concept with Engineered hardwood flooring. Large kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large granite island, walk in pantry. Plenty of cabinet space. Living/dining room with gas fireplace. Backyard accessible from living/dining/kitchen area. Spacious bedrooms in upper level, lots of natural light. Master bedroom has two large walk in closets and large master bathroom with double sinks, stand up shower and separate toilet room. Convenient laundry room in upper level with High Efficiency washer and dryer. Attached 2 car garage and plenty of street parking. Rent includes high speed internet, basic cable TV and lawn maintenance, even grass in the backyard. Located less than 10 minute drive from parks, shopping, restaurants, movie theatres. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis and there is a $500 deposit and $50 rent per pet. Note* photos were taken 03/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23580 KINGSDALE TER have any available units?
23580 KINGSDALE TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 23580 KINGSDALE TER have?
Some of 23580 KINGSDALE TER's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23580 KINGSDALE TER currently offering any rent specials?
23580 KINGSDALE TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23580 KINGSDALE TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 23580 KINGSDALE TER is pet friendly.
Does 23580 KINGSDALE TER offer parking?
Yes, 23580 KINGSDALE TER offers parking.
Does 23580 KINGSDALE TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23580 KINGSDALE TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23580 KINGSDALE TER have a pool?
No, 23580 KINGSDALE TER does not have a pool.
Does 23580 KINGSDALE TER have accessible units?
No, 23580 KINGSDALE TER does not have accessible units.
Does 23580 KINGSDALE TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23580 KINGSDALE TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 23580 KINGSDALE TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 23580 KINGSDALE TER does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia