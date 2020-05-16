23580 KINGSDALE TER

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access media room

Beautiful villa style townhome, 2 levels. Main level open concept with Engineered hardwood flooring. Large kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large granite island, walk in pantry. Plenty of cabinet space. Living/dining room with gas fireplace. Backyard accessible from living/dining/kitchen area. Spacious bedrooms in upper level, lots of natural light. Master bedroom has two large walk in closets and large master bathroom with double sinks, stand up shower and separate toilet room. Convenient laundry room in upper level with High Efficiency washer and dryer. Attached 2 car garage and plenty of street parking. Rent includes high speed internet, basic cable TV and lawn maintenance, even grass in the backyard. Located less than 10 minute drive from parks, shopping, restaurants, movie theatres. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis and there is a $500 deposit and $50 rent per pet. Note* photos were taken 03/2019.