All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:22 AM

23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE

23189 Hampton Oak Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

23189 Hampton Oak Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be the first to live in this stunning Miller & Smith townhouse in the Garden District of Brambleton. 3 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths & 2 Car Garage. Almost 3000 SQFT of Living Space over 3 Finished Levels. Bright Open Floorplan w/Wide Plank Hardwood Flooring. Gourmet Eat In Kitchen w/Island & Stainless Steel Appliances. Custom backsplash and a massive kitchen island. Step outside from the living room to enjoy the covered patio. Spacious Master Suite w/Luxury Master Bath. Bedroom Level Laundry. Garage features electrical plug for electric cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE have any available units?
23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE have?
Some of 23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE offers parking.
Does 23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE have a pool?
No, 23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia