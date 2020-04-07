23189 Hampton Oak Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148 Brambleton Landbay
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be the first to live in this stunning Miller & Smith townhouse in the Garden District of Brambleton. 3 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths & 2 Car Garage. Almost 3000 SQFT of Living Space over 3 Finished Levels. Bright Open Floorplan w/Wide Plank Hardwood Flooring. Gourmet Eat In Kitchen w/Island & Stainless Steel Appliances. Custom backsplash and a massive kitchen island. Step outside from the living room to enjoy the covered patio. Spacious Master Suite w/Luxury Master Bath. Bedroom Level Laundry. Garage features electrical plug for electric cars.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE have any available units?
23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE have?
Some of 23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.