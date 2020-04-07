23189 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE

Amenities

Be the first to live in this stunning Miller & Smith townhouse in the Garden District of Brambleton. 3 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths & 2 Car Garage. Almost 3000 SQFT of Living Space over 3 Finished Levels. Bright Open Floorplan w/Wide Plank Hardwood Flooring. Gourmet Eat In Kitchen w/Island & Stainless Steel Appliances. Custom backsplash and a massive kitchen island. Step outside from the living room to enjoy the covered patio. Spacious Master Suite w/Luxury Master Bath. Bedroom Level Laundry. Garage features electrical plug for electric cars.