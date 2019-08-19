23096 RED ADMIRAL PLACE

Amenities

Move in Ready. Over 5000 Sq ft Beautiful Single Family House in heart of Brambleton! 3 Finished Level this home features: 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths. Hard Wood floors on Main Level, Newer Stainless Steel Appliances in the Kitchen, Open Foyer with Living Room / Dining Room Opens to Bright Family room, Study Room & Open Eat in Kitchen. Large Back yard, Double Welled Basement entrance. A Lot of Storage Space in the garage & in attic above Garage. Brambleton community provides access to Neighborhood Pools, Basketball Court, Tennis court, Playgrounds, Bike Trails & Walking Paths. Community Pond for fishing. Hardwood Floors in Family with Gas Fireplace & Ceiling Fan. Granite Counter Tops, Double wall Oven, 5 Burner Gas Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Huge 3 Door Refrigerator, Double Sink w/Garbage Disposal & Pantry. Master Bedroom w/Sitting Area & Study Nook, Walk-in His and Hers closet, Master Bath with soak in jacuzzi style bathtub, His and Hers Vanity. Basement: Fully finished has In laws suite with its own Bedroom, Bathroom & Living area. Pets considered on case by case basis. Basic Cable, FiOS, Trash and Recycle pick up included in Rent Tenants to pay for all Utilities including water, gas, electricity. Tenants responsibility includes maintaining landscape including lawn mowing, trimming bushes and trees, mulching and keeping lawn free of weeds, pest control and snow removal. Repair deductible is $100 per repair. Very close to the Brambleton Town Center for shopping, 24/7 Harris Teeter, Restaurants and IMAX movie theater & Public Transportation to DC & Close to Future Silver Line Metro in Ashburn.