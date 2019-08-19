All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 23096 RED ADMIRAL PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
23096 RED ADMIRAL PLACE
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:11 AM

23096 RED ADMIRAL PLACE

23096 Red Admiral Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

23096 Red Admiral Place, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Move in Ready. Over 5000 Sq ft Beautiful Single Family House in heart of Brambleton! 3 Finished Level this home features: 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths. Hard Wood floors on Main Level, Newer Stainless Steel Appliances in the Kitchen, Open Foyer with Living Room / Dining Room Opens to Bright Family room, Study Room & Open Eat in Kitchen. Large Back yard, Double Welled Basement entrance. A Lot of Storage Space in the garage & in attic above Garage. Brambleton community provides access to Neighborhood Pools, Basketball Court, Tennis court, Playgrounds, Bike Trails & Walking Paths. Community Pond for fishing. Hardwood Floors in Family with Gas Fireplace & Ceiling Fan. Granite Counter Tops, Double wall Oven, 5 Burner Gas Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Huge 3 Door Refrigerator, Double Sink w/Garbage Disposal & Pantry. Master Bedroom w/Sitting Area & Study Nook, Walk-in His and Hers closet, Master Bath with soak in jacuzzi style bathtub, His and Hers Vanity. Basement: Fully finished has In laws suite with its own Bedroom, Bathroom & Living area. Pets considered on case by case basis. Basic Cable, FiOS, Trash and Recycle pick up included in Rent Tenants to pay for all Utilities including water, gas, electricity. Tenants responsibility includes maintaining landscape including lawn mowing, trimming bushes and trees, mulching and keeping lawn free of weeds, pest control and snow removal. Repair deductible is $100 per repair. Very close to the Brambleton Town Center for shopping, 24/7 Harris Teeter, Restaurants and IMAX movie theater & Public Transportation to DC & Close to Future Silver Line Metro in Ashburn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23096 RED ADMIRAL PLACE have any available units?
23096 RED ADMIRAL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 23096 RED ADMIRAL PLACE have?
Some of 23096 RED ADMIRAL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23096 RED ADMIRAL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
23096 RED ADMIRAL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23096 RED ADMIRAL PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 23096 RED ADMIRAL PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 23096 RED ADMIRAL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 23096 RED ADMIRAL PLACE offers parking.
Does 23096 RED ADMIRAL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23096 RED ADMIRAL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23096 RED ADMIRAL PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 23096 RED ADMIRAL PLACE has a pool.
Does 23096 RED ADMIRAL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 23096 RED ADMIRAL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 23096 RED ADMIRAL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23096 RED ADMIRAL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23096 RED ADMIRAL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23096 RED ADMIRAL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia