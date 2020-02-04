23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL RENTAL TOWNHOME AT BRAMBLETON TOWN CENTER ~ Brick Front KNUTSON Interior Townhome Completed in Nov 2018. Entry with Hardwood Floors, Staircase with Hardwoods and Access to 2-Car Tandem Style Garage with Garage Opener. Main Level with Hardwood Floors Throughout. Gourmet Kitchen with Recessed Lights, Island, Granite Worktops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Living Room with Linear Gas Fireplace and Access to Trex Balcony. Dining Room with Recessed Lights and Powder Room with Pedestal sink. Upper Level with Master Suite with Carpet, Walk-In Closets and En-Suite Master Bath with Double Sink Vanity and Walk-In Tiled Shower with Frameless Glass Door. Hallway 2nd Bath with Sink Vanity and Tub/Shower Combination. Laundry Room with Front Load Full Sized Washer and Dryer. 2nd Bedroom with walk-In Closet and Carpet. Staircase with Hardwoods Leading to Large Loft Area and with Recessed Lights, Carpet and Access to Rooftop Terrace with Panoramic Views, 3rd Bedroom with Carpet and Walk-In Closet, 3rd Full Bath with Sink Vanity and Tiled Walk-In Shower. Walk to Brambleton Town Center with Shopping, Restaurants, Theater, Fitness Club, Farmers/Artisans Markets and State-Of-The-Art Library.