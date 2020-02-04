All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:37 AM

23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE

23016 Lavallette Square · No Longer Available
Location

23016 Lavallette Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
BEAUTIFUL RENTAL TOWNHOME AT BRAMBLETON TOWN CENTER ~ Brick Front KNUTSON Interior Townhome Completed in Nov 2018. Entry with Hardwood Floors, Staircase with Hardwoods and Access to 2-Car Tandem Style Garage with Garage Opener. Main Level with Hardwood Floors Throughout. Gourmet Kitchen with Recessed Lights, Island, Granite Worktops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Living Room with Linear Gas Fireplace and Access to Trex Balcony. Dining Room with Recessed Lights and Powder Room with Pedestal sink. Upper Level with Master Suite with Carpet, Walk-In Closets and En-Suite Master Bath with Double Sink Vanity and Walk-In Tiled Shower with Frameless Glass Door. Hallway 2nd Bath with Sink Vanity and Tub/Shower Combination. Laundry Room with Front Load Full Sized Washer and Dryer. 2nd Bedroom with walk-In Closet and Carpet. Staircase with Hardwoods Leading to Large Loft Area and with Recessed Lights, Carpet and Access to Rooftop Terrace with Panoramic Views, 3rd Bedroom with Carpet and Walk-In Closet, 3rd Full Bath with Sink Vanity and Tiled Walk-In Shower. Walk to Brambleton Town Center with Shopping, Restaurants, Theater, Fitness Club, Farmers/Artisans Markets and State-Of-The-Art Library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have any available units?
23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have?
Some of 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE offers parking.
Does 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23016 LAVALLETTE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

