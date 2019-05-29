22992 FOX FIRE TERRACE

Amenities
This STUNNING Brick Front End Unit located in the Community of Brambleton and it has all the Bells and Whistles: 3 Bed Rooms,2 Full and 2 Half Bath, Light Filled, Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen Granite Counter tops,Upgraded Appliances, Walk-In Closet, Front & Rear Balconies, 2-Car Garage,Close to Shopping,Dulles Green Way and Airport. Rent includes Internet and Fios TV. Very short distance to Brambleton Town Center--Walk to Movies, Shopping & More! Pristine Condition. This Is Truly a 10++++ WILL BE READY TO MOVE IN JUNE 15th,2019. Tenant occupied and in packing process. Please schedule online.