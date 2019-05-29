22992 FOX FIRE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

This STUNNING Brick Front End Unit located in the Community of Brambleton and it has all the Bells and Whistles: 3 Bed Rooms,2 Full and 2 Half Bath, Light Filled, Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen Granite Counter tops,Upgraded Appliances, Walk-In Closet, Front & Rear Balconies, 2-Car Garage,Close to Shopping,Dulles Green Way and Airport. Rent includes Internet and Fios TV. Very short distance to Brambleton Town Center--Walk to Movies, Shopping & More! Pristine Condition. This Is Truly a 10++++ WILL BE READY TO MOVE IN JUNE 15th,2019. Tenant occupied and in packing process. Please schedule online.