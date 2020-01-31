22949 FANSHAW SQ

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage tennis court

Move In Ready!!! Spacious Luxury Town Home Steps from Brambleton Town Center. 4 BDRMs 2.5 BA. The Kitchen offers Maple cabinets, granite counter-tops and center island. Cozy Family room off Kitchen features gas Fireplace. Separate formal Living room and Dining room. A bonus entertainment room on top floor awaits your family. Laundry closet is next to the Master Suite. Over 3000SQFT of finished space on 3 levels! Detached 2 car Gar offers extra storage space. The brick pavement courtyard is fully fenced. Rent includes Verizon FIOS service and all the Brambleton community amenities (i.e. Pool/Tennis/Club house ...) convey.