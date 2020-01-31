All apartments in Brambleton
22949 FANSHAW SQ

22949 Fanshaw Square · No Longer Available
Location

22949 Fanshaw Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Move In Ready!!! Spacious Luxury Town Home Steps from Brambleton Town Center. 4 BDRMs 2.5 BA. The Kitchen offers Maple cabinets, granite counter-tops and center island. Cozy Family room off Kitchen features gas Fireplace. Separate formal Living room and Dining room. A bonus entertainment room on top floor awaits your family. Laundry closet is next to the Master Suite. Over 3000SQFT of finished space on 3 levels! Detached 2 car Gar offers extra storage space. The brick pavement courtyard is fully fenced. Rent includes Verizon FIOS service and all the Brambleton community amenities (i.e. Pool/Tennis/Club house ...) convey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22949 FANSHAW SQ have any available units?
22949 FANSHAW SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22949 FANSHAW SQ have?
Some of 22949 FANSHAW SQ's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22949 FANSHAW SQ currently offering any rent specials?
22949 FANSHAW SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22949 FANSHAW SQ pet-friendly?
No, 22949 FANSHAW SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22949 FANSHAW SQ offer parking?
Yes, 22949 FANSHAW SQ offers parking.
Does 22949 FANSHAW SQ have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22949 FANSHAW SQ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22949 FANSHAW SQ have a pool?
Yes, 22949 FANSHAW SQ has a pool.
Does 22949 FANSHAW SQ have accessible units?
No, 22949 FANSHAW SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 22949 FANSHAW SQ have units with dishwashers?
No, 22949 FANSHAW SQ does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22949 FANSHAW SQ have units with air conditioning?
No, 22949 FANSHAW SQ does not have units with air conditioning.

