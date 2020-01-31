22949 FANSHAW SQ

Amenities
Move In Ready!!! Spacious Luxury Town Home Steps from Brambleton Town Center. 4 BDRMs 2.5 BA. The Kitchen offers Maple cabinets, granite counter-tops and center island. Cozy Family room off Kitchen features gas Fireplace. Separate formal Living room and Dining room. A bonus entertainment room on top floor awaits your family. Laundry closet is next to the Master Suite. Over 3000SQFT of finished space on 3 levels! Detached 2 car Gar offers extra storage space. The brick pavement courtyard is fully fenced. Rent includes Verizon FIOS service and all the Brambleton community amenities (i.e. Pool/Tennis/Club house ...) convey.