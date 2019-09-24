22872 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage internet access

Luxurious townhouse living in the heart of Brambleton! Fully upgraded end-unit Miller & Smith Brownstone will impress at every turn. Spacious, light-filled & open concept for easy entertaining and family lifestyle. Modern kitchen design boasts stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, new dishwasher and enormous 12~ island. Beautiful plantation shutters, custom window treatments, upgraded light fixtures, distressed hickory hardwood floors. Professionally finished 14~ ~lift-ready~ garage for all your auto toys or additional storage! Premium wooded view out the front window, and gorgeous sunsets on the updated deck. Walk across the street to fabulous dining, movies, grocery shopping, OneLife Fitness, and the brand new Brambleton Library. Rent Includes Internet, Cable, Lawn Maintenance