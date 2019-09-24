All apartments in Brambleton
22872 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE

22872 Goldsborough Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22872 Goldsborough Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Luxurious townhouse living in the heart of Brambleton! Fully upgraded end-unit Miller & Smith Brownstone will impress at every turn. Spacious, light-filled & open concept for easy entertaining and family lifestyle. Modern kitchen design boasts stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, new dishwasher and enormous 12~ island. Beautiful plantation shutters, custom window treatments, upgraded light fixtures, distressed hickory hardwood floors. Professionally finished 14~ ~lift-ready~ garage for all your auto toys or additional storage! Premium wooded view out the front window, and gorgeous sunsets on the updated deck. Walk across the street to fabulous dining, movies, grocery shopping, OneLife Fitness, and the brand new Brambleton Library. Rent Includes Internet, Cable, Lawn Maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22872 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE have any available units?
22872 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22872 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE have?
Some of 22872 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22872 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22872 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22872 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 22872 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22872 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22872 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE offers parking.
Does 22872 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22872 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22872 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE have a pool?
No, 22872 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 22872 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22872 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22872 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22872 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22872 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22872 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
