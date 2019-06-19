All apartments in Brambleton
22870 LIVINGSTON TERRACE

22870 Livingston Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22870 Livingston Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, location. First time rental. Bright and open floorplan with 2 car garage, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 half bath. Gourmet kitchen with huge island, granite and tons of cabinets and counter space. Main level with walk out to relaxing deck and lower level with walk out to private patio. Backyard is fully fenced and perfect for enjoying some quiet time or for entertaining. Lower level with huge rec room, powder room and walk out to 2 car garage. Full size washer/dryer. Near Brambleton Town Center and major streets. Great community amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22870 LIVINGSTON TERRACE have any available units?
22870 LIVINGSTON TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22870 LIVINGSTON TERRACE have?
Some of 22870 LIVINGSTON TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22870 LIVINGSTON TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22870 LIVINGSTON TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22870 LIVINGSTON TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 22870 LIVINGSTON TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22870 LIVINGSTON TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22870 LIVINGSTON TERRACE offers parking.
Does 22870 LIVINGSTON TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22870 LIVINGSTON TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22870 LIVINGSTON TERRACE have a pool?
No, 22870 LIVINGSTON TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 22870 LIVINGSTON TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22870 LIVINGSTON TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22870 LIVINGSTON TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22870 LIVINGSTON TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22870 LIVINGSTON TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22870 LIVINGSTON TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
