22870 LIVINGSTON TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Location, location, location. First time rental. Bright and open floorplan with 2 car garage, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 half bath. Gourmet kitchen with huge island, granite and tons of cabinets and counter space. Main level with walk out to relaxing deck and lower level with walk out to private patio. Backyard is fully fenced and perfect for enjoying some quiet time or for entertaining. Lower level with huge rec room, powder room and walk out to 2 car garage. Full size washer/dryer. Near Brambleton Town Center and major streets. Great community amenities