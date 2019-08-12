All apartments in Brambleton
22826 FERNCREST TERRACE

22826 Ferncrest Ter · No Longer Available
Location

22826 Ferncrest Ter, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
media room
Beautiful, immaculately maintained 2-level townhouse-style condo with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1-car garage in sought-after Brambleton! The home offers an open floor plan with hardwood flooring, tons of natural light, gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counters, beautiful cabinets, adjacent family room with a cozy fireplace, spacious upper-level bedrooms including a master with en-suite luxury bathroom and huge walk-in closet. Minutes to Brambleton Town Center with grocery store, movie theater, gym, restaurants, new Loudoun County Public Library, and much more!! Rent includes community pool, basketball courts, jogging/walking paths, tot lots/playground, FIOS Cable & Internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22826 FERNCREST TERRACE have any available units?
22826 FERNCREST TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22826 FERNCREST TERRACE have?
Some of 22826 FERNCREST TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22826 FERNCREST TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22826 FERNCREST TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22826 FERNCREST TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 22826 FERNCREST TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22826 FERNCREST TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22826 FERNCREST TERRACE offers parking.
Does 22826 FERNCREST TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22826 FERNCREST TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22826 FERNCREST TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 22826 FERNCREST TERRACE has a pool.
Does 22826 FERNCREST TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22826 FERNCREST TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22826 FERNCREST TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22826 FERNCREST TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22826 FERNCREST TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22826 FERNCREST TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
