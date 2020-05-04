All apartments in Brambleton
22816 BREEZY HOLLOW DRIVE

22816 Breezy Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22816 Breezy Hollow Drive, Brambleton, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
SOUGHT AFTER MILLER & SMITH BROWNSTONE ~ Gorgeous End-Unit Townhome at Popular Brambleton Location. Covered Porch Entry w/Dawn to Dusk Lights. Foyer w/Hardwood Floors, Lower Level Bedroom, Full Bathroom, Coat Closet and Family Room w/Access to Oversized 2-Car Garage w/Garage Opener. Main Level w/Hardwood Floors Throughout. Gourmet Kitchen w/Large Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Pantry, Recessed Lights, Breakfast Bar and Breakfast Room w/Chandelier. Living Room w/Double Sliding Doors to Large Private Deck. Formal Dining Room w/Chandelier. Powder Room w/Pedestal Sink. Upper Level w/Master Suite and En-Suite Luxury Master Bath. 2nd and 3rd Bedroom w/Carpet and Walk-In Closets. Hall Bath w/Tub Shower, Laundry Room w/Front Load Washer & Dryer and Linen Closet. **Brambleton Town Center Just Steps Away w/Restaurants, Movie Theater, Library, Shopping and Fitness Club**AVAILABLE MAY 1ST**Easy Access to Future Silver Line Metro**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22816 BREEZY HOLLOW DRIVE have any available units?
22816 BREEZY HOLLOW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22816 BREEZY HOLLOW DRIVE have?
Some of 22816 BREEZY HOLLOW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22816 BREEZY HOLLOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
22816 BREEZY HOLLOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22816 BREEZY HOLLOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 22816 BREEZY HOLLOW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22816 BREEZY HOLLOW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 22816 BREEZY HOLLOW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 22816 BREEZY HOLLOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22816 BREEZY HOLLOW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22816 BREEZY HOLLOW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 22816 BREEZY HOLLOW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 22816 BREEZY HOLLOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 22816 BREEZY HOLLOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 22816 BREEZY HOLLOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22816 BREEZY HOLLOW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22816 BREEZY HOLLOW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22816 BREEZY HOLLOW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

