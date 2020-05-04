22816 BREEZY HOLLOW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage media room

SOUGHT AFTER MILLER & SMITH BROWNSTONE ~ Gorgeous End-Unit Townhome at Popular Brambleton Location. Covered Porch Entry w/Dawn to Dusk Lights. Foyer w/Hardwood Floors, Lower Level Bedroom, Full Bathroom, Coat Closet and Family Room w/Access to Oversized 2-Car Garage w/Garage Opener. Main Level w/Hardwood Floors Throughout. Gourmet Kitchen w/Large Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Pantry, Recessed Lights, Breakfast Bar and Breakfast Room w/Chandelier. Living Room w/Double Sliding Doors to Large Private Deck. Formal Dining Room w/Chandelier. Powder Room w/Pedestal Sink. Upper Level w/Master Suite and En-Suite Luxury Master Bath. 2nd and 3rd Bedroom w/Carpet and Walk-In Closets. Hall Bath w/Tub Shower, Laundry Room w/Front Load Washer & Dryer and Linen Closet. **Brambleton Town Center Just Steps Away w/Restaurants, Movie Theater, Library, Shopping and Fitness Club**AVAILABLE MAY 1ST**Easy Access to Future Silver Line Metro**