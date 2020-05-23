All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:15 AM

22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE

22779 Courtland Park Drive · (571) 386-1075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

22779 Courtland Park Drive, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 6098 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool table
garage
media room
Immediate Delivery!! Charming front porch welcomes you to this executive-style home in great Brambleton location. Step into grand entry foyer. Spacious private office and open living room greet you at the door. Elegant dining area is perfect for entertaining. Family room opens to gourmet kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. Separate table space. This home features the master suite of your dreams. As if the large bedroom isn't enough, there's a spacious sitting area and expansive master bathroom with separate tub and shower and double vanities. Huge closet finish off the suite. There is a second suite on the bedroom level with separate bathroom and walk-in closet. Two large bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath. Basement with expansive rec room area, home theater, full bath and lots of room for storage. Two car garage plus long driveway means plenty of room for cars and storage. Large deck off the kitchen and family room. Amazing location in the heart of the Brambleton community. A short walk to Brambleton Town Center with shops, Regal Fox cinema, One Life Fitness Gym, great restaurants, state-of-the-art Loudoun County library, every-day needs shops and more. Enjoy all Brambleton community amenities - Two blocks from Legacy Park. Pool table and large flat screen mounted tv in Master bedroom convey!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE have any available units?
22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE have?
Some of 22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity