22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool table garage media room

Immediate Delivery!! Charming front porch welcomes you to this executive-style home in great Brambleton location. Step into grand entry foyer. Spacious private office and open living room greet you at the door. Elegant dining area is perfect for entertaining. Family room opens to gourmet kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. Separate table space. This home features the master suite of your dreams. As if the large bedroom isn't enough, there's a spacious sitting area and expansive master bathroom with separate tub and shower and double vanities. Huge closet finish off the suite. There is a second suite on the bedroom level with separate bathroom and walk-in closet. Two large bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath. Basement with expansive rec room area, home theater, full bath and lots of room for storage. Two car garage plus long driveway means plenty of room for cars and storage. Large deck off the kitchen and family room. Amazing location in the heart of the Brambleton community. A short walk to Brambleton Town Center with shops, Regal Fox cinema, One Life Fitness Gym, great restaurants, state-of-the-art Loudoun County library, every-day needs shops and more. Enjoy all Brambleton community amenities - Two blocks from Legacy Park. Pool table and large flat screen mounted tv in Master bedroom convey!