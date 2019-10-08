22761 FOUNTAIN GROVE SQUARE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautifully Upgraded 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Condo In Brambleton. Pergo Floors on Main Level. New carpet being installed this week in the bedrooms and stairs. Kitchen Features Granite Counters, Pot Rack and Stainless Steel Appliances. Balcony and Storage. Master Bed With His and Hers Closets. All Closets Have Custom Organizers Even In Garage! Cable and Internet Included! Tons of Community Amenities! Don't Miss This Rare Rental Opportunity! No Pets. Online Application https://pearsonsmithpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/