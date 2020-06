22718 VERDE GATE TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher cable included garage

Unit Amenities cable included ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

ONE OF THE LARGER CONDO STYLE TOWN HOME IN BRAMBLETON WITH OVER 2700+ SQ FT - ONE CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE - CERAMIC TILED FOYER ENTRY - IMMACULATE AND BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOT OF WINDOWS AND NATURAL LIGHT - FEATURING GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, UPGRADED BLACK APPLIANCES, 42" MAPLE CABINETS , BREAKFAST BAR, CERAMIC TILED FLOORING - BREAKFAST NOOK LEADS TO A BALCONY - SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING AREA - A SEPARATE OFFICE WITH FRENCH DOORS - SPACIOUS BEDROOMS ON THE UPPER LEVEL - GENEROUS SIZE MASTER BEDROOM WITH A PRIVATE BALCONY - MASTER BATHROOM HAS A SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB, DUAL VANITIES, CERAMIC TILED FLOORING - WASHER AND DRYER ON THE UPPER LEVEL FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE - INTERNET AND BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN THE RENT - AMPLE STREET PARKING - STEPS AWAY FROM BRAMBLETON TOWN CENTER, SHOPPING AND MORE