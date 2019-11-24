22708 VERDE GATE TER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access media room

FIOS Cable & Internet & trash INCLUDED in the rent! This lovely 2 level townhouse condo in popular Brambleton is available immediately! Many upgrades and very clean with neutral colors. The Gourmet Kitchen has been upgraded with maple cabinets, granite counters, tile back splash and stainless appliances. The master suite has 2 walk in closets and a balcony. The Master Bath has upgraded wall and floor tile, granite counters, plantation shutters and soaking tub. There is a 1 Car garage + Driveway and lots of street parking for your guests. Enjoy tons of amenities and fun Brambleton events! Just across Ryan Rd. from the Shopping Center, restaurants and movie theater. Cable, Internet & trash included in the rent.