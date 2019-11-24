All apartments in Brambleton
22708 VERDE GATE TER

22708 Verde Gate Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22708 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
media room
FIOS Cable & Internet & trash INCLUDED in the rent! This lovely 2 level townhouse condo in popular Brambleton is available immediately! Many upgrades and very clean with neutral colors. The Gourmet Kitchen has been upgraded with maple cabinets, granite counters, tile back splash and stainless appliances. The master suite has 2 walk in closets and a balcony. The Master Bath has upgraded wall and floor tile, granite counters, plantation shutters and soaking tub. There is a 1 Car garage + Driveway and lots of street parking for your guests. Enjoy tons of amenities and fun Brambleton events! Just across Ryan Rd. from the Shopping Center, restaurants and movie theater. Cable, Internet & trash included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22708 VERDE GATE TER have any available units?
22708 VERDE GATE TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22708 VERDE GATE TER have?
Some of 22708 VERDE GATE TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22708 VERDE GATE TER currently offering any rent specials?
22708 VERDE GATE TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22708 VERDE GATE TER pet-friendly?
No, 22708 VERDE GATE TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22708 VERDE GATE TER offer parking?
Yes, 22708 VERDE GATE TER offers parking.
Does 22708 VERDE GATE TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22708 VERDE GATE TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22708 VERDE GATE TER have a pool?
No, 22708 VERDE GATE TER does not have a pool.
Does 22708 VERDE GATE TER have accessible units?
No, 22708 VERDE GATE TER does not have accessible units.
Does 22708 VERDE GATE TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22708 VERDE GATE TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 22708 VERDE GATE TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 22708 VERDE GATE TER does not have units with air conditioning.

