Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
22687 BLUE ELDER TERRACE
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

22687 BLUE ELDER TERRACE

22687 Blue Elder Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22687 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$50 Processing fee per adult applicant. Applications are done online. View Documents for instructions. Beautiful one bedroom condo in the heart of Brambleton! Features include an open floor plan with a spacious living room, built-in desk with shelves, a separate dining area and a master bedroom with large walk-in closet. There is a covered porch off the living room. The home has fresh neutral paint in the main living area and new carpeting through out. The condo amenities include a gym, outdoor pool, car wash bay, walking paths, playground, dog park and picnic area with grills. Walk to the Brambleton Town Center and enjoy shopping, restaurants, entertainment and the new library! Great location - close to commuter routes and the Metro Silver Line coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22687 BLUE ELDER TERRACE have any available units?
22687 BLUE ELDER TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22687 BLUE ELDER TERRACE have?
Some of 22687 BLUE ELDER TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22687 BLUE ELDER TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22687 BLUE ELDER TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22687 BLUE ELDER TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 22687 BLUE ELDER TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 22687 BLUE ELDER TERRACE offer parking?
No, 22687 BLUE ELDER TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 22687 BLUE ELDER TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22687 BLUE ELDER TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22687 BLUE ELDER TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 22687 BLUE ELDER TERRACE has a pool.
Does 22687 BLUE ELDER TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22687 BLUE ELDER TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22687 BLUE ELDER TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22687 BLUE ELDER TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22687 BLUE ELDER TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22687 BLUE ELDER TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
