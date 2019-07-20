22687 BLUE ELDER TERRACE

Amenities

$50 Processing fee per adult applicant. Applications are done online. View Documents for instructions. Beautiful one bedroom condo in the heart of Brambleton! Features include an open floor plan with a spacious living room, built-in desk with shelves, a separate dining area and a master bedroom with large walk-in closet. There is a covered porch off the living room. The home has fresh neutral paint in the main living area and new carpeting through out. The condo amenities include a gym, outdoor pool, car wash bay, walking paths, playground, dog park and picnic area with grills. Walk to the Brambleton Town Center and enjoy shopping, restaurants, entertainment and the new library! Great location - close to commuter routes and the Metro Silver Line coming soon.