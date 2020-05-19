22266 SIMS TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Back on Market due to previous renter's transfer orders being put on hold.- LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! - Highly Desired Westmoore Community - Walk to the future silverline metro scheduled to open in 2021! Please message for a link to the virtual tour of this big and beautiful house! - Available June 15, 2020 - 5BR/4.5BA- We prefer virtual tours as much as possible given the current COVID-19 situation- Luxurious 2 year old Contemporary Townhome surrounded by Award Winning Community Amenities.- Located mins to the Silver Line Metro & VA-267. This stunning 5 bed 4.5 bath townhome boasts an open concept with over 2800 sq ft & 9'+ ceilings on 4 levels.- Features gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large island, granite, & hardwoods. Enjoy your private rooftop terrace & covered deck.- 4th Floor private suite with full private bath and walk in closet- Large Master bedroom/bathroom suite- Entry Level Bedroom suite with full private bath- Gourmet Kitchen with Island- 2 year old impeccable house- Great community and HOA features gym, beach entrance pool and a cozy club house- Walk to future silverline metro- Everything upgraded in the house- Very energy efficient HVAC system to save on utility bills- Upgraded kitchen with white cabinets and quartz wall to wall backsplash- Double in-wall Oven- Upper Floor Laundry- Great school district - Real estate agent owned property, very well maintained, built brand new in 2018- 5 minutes to 267- 10 minutes to Brambleton town center- 2 Car Garage + curb parking!- Upgraded Hard Wood living room floor- Upgraded carpet upper floors and bedrooms- Less than 5 minutes from shopping stores- Plenty, Plenty and Plenty of storage- Your own walk in Closet in each BR!!- Verizon FIOS available- Huge kitchen with Separate Dining Area- Lots and Lots of sunlight- Washer/Dryer, Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave included- Large Living and Dining Rooms- Friendly and SAFE Neighborhood- Brokers Welcome- One Month Security Deposit Required along with the application. Application fee is non refundable- Strictly Smoke Free House- We are pet friendly as long as pets are not on the HOA/Insurance restricted breeds.