All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 22266 SIMS TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
22266 SIMS TERRACE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

22266 SIMS TERRACE

22266 Sims Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

22266 Sims Ter, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Back on Market due to previous renter's transfer orders being put on hold.- LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! - Highly Desired Westmoore Community - Walk to the future silverline metro scheduled to open in 2021! Please message for a link to the virtual tour of this big and beautiful house! - Available June 15, 2020 - 5BR/4.5BA- We prefer virtual tours as much as possible given the current COVID-19 situation- Luxurious 2 year old Contemporary Townhome surrounded by Award Winning Community Amenities.- Located mins to the Silver Line Metro & VA-267. This stunning 5 bed 4.5 bath townhome boasts an open concept with over 2800 sq ft & 9'+ ceilings on 4 levels.- Features gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large island, granite, & hardwoods. Enjoy your private rooftop terrace & covered deck.- 4th Floor private suite with full private bath and walk in closet- Large Master bedroom/bathroom suite- Entry Level Bedroom suite with full private bath- Gourmet Kitchen with Island- 2 year old impeccable house- Great community and HOA features gym, beach entrance pool and a cozy club house- Walk to future silverline metro- Everything upgraded in the house- Very energy efficient HVAC system to save on utility bills- Upgraded kitchen with white cabinets and quartz wall to wall backsplash- Double in-wall Oven- Upper Floor Laundry- Great school district - Real estate agent owned property, very well maintained, built brand new in 2018- 5 minutes to 267- 10 minutes to Brambleton town center- 2 Car Garage + curb parking!- Upgraded Hard Wood living room floor- Upgraded carpet upper floors and bedrooms- Less than 5 minutes from shopping stores- Plenty, Plenty and Plenty of storage- Your own walk in Closet in each BR!!- Verizon FIOS available- Huge kitchen with Separate Dining Area- Lots and Lots of sunlight- Washer/Dryer, Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave included- Large Living and Dining Rooms- Friendly and SAFE Neighborhood- Brokers Welcome- One Month Security Deposit Required along with the application. Application fee is non refundable- Strictly Smoke Free House- We are pet friendly as long as pets are not on the HOA/Insurance restricted breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22266 SIMS TERRACE have any available units?
22266 SIMS TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22266 SIMS TERRACE have?
Some of 22266 SIMS TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22266 SIMS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22266 SIMS TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22266 SIMS TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 22266 SIMS TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 22266 SIMS TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22266 SIMS TERRACE offers parking.
Does 22266 SIMS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22266 SIMS TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22266 SIMS TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 22266 SIMS TERRACE has a pool.
Does 22266 SIMS TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22266 SIMS TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22266 SIMS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22266 SIMS TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22266 SIMS TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22266 SIMS TERRACE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia