22266 SIMS TERRACE

Amenities
Back on Market due to previous renter's transfer orders being put on hold.- LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! - Highly Desired Westmoore Community - Walk to the future silverline metro scheduled to open in 2021! Please message for a link to the virtual tour of this big and beautiful house! - Available June 15, 2020 - 5BR/4.5BA- We prefer virtual tours as much as possible given the current COVID-19 situation- Luxurious 2 year old Contemporary Townhome surrounded by Award Winning Community Amenities.- Located mins to the Silver Line Metro & VA-267. This stunning 5 bed 4.5 bath townhome boasts an open concept with over 2800 sq ft & 9'+ ceilings on 4 levels.- Features gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large island, granite, & hardwoods. Enjoy your private rooftop terrace & covered deck.- 4th Floor private suite with full private bath and walk in closet- Large Master bedroom/bathroom suite- Entry Level Bedroom suite with full private bath- Gourmet Kitchen with Island- 2 year old impeccable house- Great community and HOA features gym, beach entrance pool and a cozy club house- Walk to future silverline metro- Everything upgraded in the house- Very energy efficient HVAC system to save on utility bills- Upgraded kitchen with white cabinets and quartz wall to wall backsplash- Double in-wall Oven- Upper Floor Laundry- Great school district - Real estate agent owned property, very well maintained, built brand new in 2018- 5 minutes to 267- 10 minutes to Brambleton town center- 2 Car Garage + curb parking!- Upgraded Hard Wood living room floor- Upgraded carpet upper floors and bedrooms- Less than 5 minutes from shopping stores- Plenty, Plenty and Plenty of storage- Your own walk in Closet in each BR!!- Verizon FIOS available- Huge kitchen with Separate Dining Area- Lots and Lots of sunlight- Washer/Dryer, Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave included- Large Living and Dining Rooms- Friendly and SAFE Neighborhood- Brokers Welcome- One Month Security Deposit Required along with the application. Application fee is non refundable- Strictly Smoke Free House- We are pet friendly as long as pets are not on the HOA/Insurance restricted breeds.