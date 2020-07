Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning Brick front Town home with a contemporary layout in a great commuter friendly location!Tall windows, high ceilings, spacious bedrooms, & open layout makes this a knock-out! 4 level, 4 Beds/3 .5 baths, 2 car garage with just over 3000 sqft with a gourmet kitchen, updated baths, main level bed & bath and multiple living spaces to enjoy! Large Rec room in basement! Backs to green space! Top schools! Available for immediate occupancy! Pets considered case by case. MUST SEE!!