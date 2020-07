Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel internet access

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

42662 New Dawn Terrace Available 07/01/19 -

Lovely Townhome with 1 Car Garage and Spacious Back Yard in Brambleton! Close to Town Center! Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Two Master Bedrooms on Top Level and Rec Room/Third Bedroom on Basement Level. Open Floor Plan and Large Composite Deck Off Of Kitchen Perfect For Entertaining. Rent Includes Verizon FIOS Basic Cable/High Speed Internet and Lots of Community Amenities.



(RLNE4884911)