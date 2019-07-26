All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM

22371 DOLOMITE HILLS DRIVE

22371 Dolomite Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22371 Dolomite Hills Drive, Brambleton, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautiful Belle Terra home with beautiful natural light throughout is available for rent commencing August 5. This stunning single family home is a first-time rental and boasts 4 bedroom, 4.5 baths and a 3-car garage. The upper level includes an amazing master owner's suite with a private sitting room with 2nd level balcony overlook. The spacious bedrooms include a princess suite with full bath and a Jack & Jill suite with full bath. The main level includes a formal living room and dining room, a beautiful gourmet kitchen with island and an adjacent morning room with walkout to the rear deck. The finished lower level includes a large recreation room, full bath, and plenty of storage. Local schools include Briar Woods HS and Eagle Ridge MS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22371 DOLOMITE HILLS DRIVE have any available units?
22371 DOLOMITE HILLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22371 DOLOMITE HILLS DRIVE have?
Some of 22371 DOLOMITE HILLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22371 DOLOMITE HILLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
22371 DOLOMITE HILLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22371 DOLOMITE HILLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 22371 DOLOMITE HILLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22371 DOLOMITE HILLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 22371 DOLOMITE HILLS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 22371 DOLOMITE HILLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22371 DOLOMITE HILLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22371 DOLOMITE HILLS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 22371 DOLOMITE HILLS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 22371 DOLOMITE HILLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 22371 DOLOMITE HILLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 22371 DOLOMITE HILLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22371 DOLOMITE HILLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22371 DOLOMITE HILLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22371 DOLOMITE HILLS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
