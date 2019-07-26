22371 DOLOMITE HILLS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Beautiful Belle Terra home with beautiful natural light throughout is available for rent commencing August 5. This stunning single family home is a first-time rental and boasts 4 bedroom, 4.5 baths and a 3-car garage. The upper level includes an amazing master owner's suite with a private sitting room with 2nd level balcony overlook. The spacious bedrooms include a princess suite with full bath and a Jack & Jill suite with full bath. The main level includes a formal living room and dining room, a beautiful gourmet kitchen with island and an adjacent morning room with walkout to the rear deck. The finished lower level includes a large recreation room, full bath, and plenty of storage. Local schools include Briar Woods HS and Eagle Ridge MS.