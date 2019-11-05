All apartments in Belmont
Find more places like 43230 BALTUSROL TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belmont, VA
/
43230 BALTUSROL TERRACE
Last updated November 5 2019 at 4:15 AM

43230 BALTUSROL TERRACE

43230 Baltusrol Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

43230 Baltusrol Terrace, Belmont, VA 20147
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Great Opportunity to Enjoy the Lifestyle that is Belmont Country Club! This Tournament Home "Backing to the Golf Course" Lives like a Single Family Home with the Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room and Kitchen all on the Main Level (Garage too)! Finished LL feat. Rec. Room & Den/Bedroom and Full Bath! Great Deck & Flagstone Patio! Enjoy Postcard Views of the Golf Course! Rent includes Full Lawn and Landscape Maintenance, Cable TV, High Speed Internet & Social Membership to the Country Club!~~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43230 BALTUSROL TERRACE have any available units?
43230 BALTUSROL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, VA.
What amenities does 43230 BALTUSROL TERRACE have?
Some of 43230 BALTUSROL TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43230 BALTUSROL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43230 BALTUSROL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43230 BALTUSROL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 43230 BALTUSROL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 43230 BALTUSROL TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 43230 BALTUSROL TERRACE offers parking.
Does 43230 BALTUSROL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43230 BALTUSROL TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43230 BALTUSROL TERRACE have a pool?
No, 43230 BALTUSROL TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 43230 BALTUSROL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43230 BALTUSROL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43230 BALTUSROL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43230 BALTUSROL TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43230 BALTUSROL TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43230 BALTUSROL TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VALansdowne, VABroadlands, VABrambleton, VADulles Town Center, VASterling, VACountryside, VA
Loudoun Valley Estates, VACascades, VADranesville, VAMcNair, VAStone Ridge, VAGreat Falls, VALowes Island, VASouth Riding, VAFloris, VAFranklin Farm, VAChantilly, VAPurcellville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia