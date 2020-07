20163 MARE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION! LOCATION!! LOCATION!!! WELL MAINTAINED AND READY TO MOVE IN CONDITION, THREE LEVEL FULLY FINISHED TWO FRONT LOADING CAR GARAGE, END UNIT, BRICK FRONT TOWN-HOME IN A SOUGHT AFTER SUB-DIVISION OF BELMONT LANDBAY. THREE BEDROOMS UPPER LEVEL WITH TWO FULL BATHS AND ONE HALF BATH ON MAIN LEVEL AND OTHER HALF BATH IN THE BASEMENT, WALKOUT LEVEL TO PRIVACY AND NICE SIZE DECK FOR ENTERTAINMENT. PLENTY OF PARKING SPACE AROUND AND WALK TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. MANY AMENITIES AVAILABLE FOR BELMONT LANDBAY RESIDENTS INCLUDING GOLF COURSE FACILITIES ETC. ETC. SEEING IS BELIEVING !!