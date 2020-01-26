20122 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE

Amenities

Enjoy Belmont Country Club amenities * 1x $125. BCC tenant fee * BCC HOA includes free (INTERNET & CABLE). Other BCC amenities include, pool, clubhouse, golf for extra membership fee. And more.. Three levels of luxurious living with Extended 2-car Garage. Home boasts a huge 23 x18 trek deck backs to common area. Stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets. Master w/huge tiled bathroom W/D upper lvl, gas fireplace. * Excellent Credit * (pictures used are from last year - tenants in process of moving out - please excuse boxes). (Property could be ready for earlier move in - possible for ~ 2/25 ish - maybe / / open to discuss)