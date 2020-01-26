All apartments in Belmont
20122 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE
20122 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE

20122 Prairie Dunes Ter · No Longer Available
Location

20122 Prairie Dunes Ter, Belmont, VA 20147
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Enjoy Belmont Country Club amenities * 1x $125. BCC tenant fee * BCC HOA includes free (INTERNET & CABLE). Other BCC amenities include, pool, clubhouse, golf for extra membership fee. And more.. Three levels of luxurious living with Extended 2-car Garage. Home boasts a huge 23 x18 trek deck backs to common area. Stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets. Master w/huge tiled bathroom W/D upper lvl, gas fireplace. * Excellent Credit * (pictures used are from last year - tenants in process of moving out - please excuse boxes). (Property could be ready for earlier move in - possible for ~ 2/25 ish - maybe / / open to discuss)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20122 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE have any available units?
20122 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, VA.
What amenities does 20122 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE have?
Some of 20122 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20122 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20122 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20122 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20122 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 20122 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20122 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20122 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20122 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20122 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 20122 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE has a pool.
Does 20122 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20122 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20122 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20122 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20122 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20122 PRAIRIE DUNES TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

