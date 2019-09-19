All apartments in Belmont
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

20057 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE

20057 Blackwolf Run Place · No Longer Available
Location

20057 Blackwolf Run Place, Belmont, VA 20147
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
Back on the market Beautiful SF home in gated Belmont Country Club. Hardwood floors on main and upper levels, stairs, huge master BR with Lux MBA which includes double vanities, ceramic tiles, Sep shower, Jacuzzi with jets, huge exercise Rm off MBR. Gourmet kitchen with S/S appliances, granite C/ tops, granite B/splash kitchen island. Rent includes lawn maintenance, cable, internet, use of pool, club house. Backs on to trees. Open area on side with trees. Solarium with skylights just off kitchen which open on to lovely concrete patio that surrounds the back of the house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20057 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE have any available units?
20057 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, VA.
What amenities does 20057 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE have?
Some of 20057 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20057 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
20057 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20057 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 20057 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 20057 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE offer parking?
No, 20057 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 20057 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20057 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20057 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 20057 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE has a pool.
Does 20057 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE have accessible units?
Yes, 20057 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE has accessible units.
Does 20057 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20057 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20057 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20057 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
