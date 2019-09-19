20057 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym pool internet access

Back on the market Beautiful SF home in gated Belmont Country Club. Hardwood floors on main and upper levels, stairs, huge master BR with Lux MBA which includes double vanities, ceramic tiles, Sep shower, Jacuzzi with jets, huge exercise Rm off MBR. Gourmet kitchen with S/S appliances, granite C/ tops, granite B/splash kitchen island. Rent includes lawn maintenance, cable, internet, use of pool, club house. Backs on to trees. Open area on side with trees. Solarium with skylights just off kitchen which open on to lovely concrete patio that surrounds the back of the house