All apartments in Belmont
Find more places like 20053 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belmont, VA
/
20053 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:46 AM

20053 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE

20053 Northvillehills Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

20053 Northvillehills Terrace, Belmont, VA 20147
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
This stunning townhouse in sought-after Belmont Country Club in Ashburn boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full, and 1 half bath. Perfectly located near new Ashburn Metro Silver Line and walking distance to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Modern and elegant open floor plan comes with gleaming hardwood floors, amazing natural light, gorgeous crystal chandelier lights, crown molding, ample storage, private balcony, fully fenced back yard with covered patio, and impeccable finishes. Includes separate living and dining areas, newly remodeled gourmet kitchen with bar seating, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded counters. Massive master bedroom with private bath with dual vanities, jetted soaking tub, and standing shower. Two additional bedrooms and another full bath on upper level. Lower level is fully finished recreation area with double doors that walk out to patio and backyard. Rent includes cable, internet, security gate, lawn care, snow removal, and trash. Belmont Country Club Association has endless amenities including pools, jog/walk trails, club house, fitness center, and much more. Act fast! This unit won't last long. Plan your visit today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20053 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE have any available units?
20053 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, VA.
What amenities does 20053 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE have?
Some of 20053 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20053 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20053 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20053 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20053 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 20053 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20053 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20053 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20053 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20053 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 20053 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE has a pool.
Does 20053 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20053 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20053 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20053 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20053 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20053 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VALansdowne, VABroadlands, VABrambleton, VADulles Town Center, VASterling, VACountryside, VA
Loudoun Valley Estates, VACascades, VADranesville, VAMcNair, VAStone Ridge, VAGreat Falls, VALowes Island, VASouth Riding, VAFloris, VAFranklin Farm, VAChantilly, VAPurcellville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia