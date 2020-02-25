20053 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool internet access

This stunning townhouse in sought-after Belmont Country Club in Ashburn boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full, and 1 half bath. Perfectly located near new Ashburn Metro Silver Line and walking distance to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Modern and elegant open floor plan comes with gleaming hardwood floors, amazing natural light, gorgeous crystal chandelier lights, crown molding, ample storage, private balcony, fully fenced back yard with covered patio, and impeccable finishes. Includes separate living and dining areas, newly remodeled gourmet kitchen with bar seating, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded counters. Massive master bedroom with private bath with dual vanities, jetted soaking tub, and standing shower. Two additional bedrooms and another full bath on upper level. Lower level is fully finished recreation area with double doors that walk out to patio and backyard. Rent includes cable, internet, security gate, lawn care, snow removal, and trash. Belmont Country Club Association has endless amenities including pools, jog/walk trails, club house, fitness center, and much more. Act fast! This unit won't last long. Plan your visit today!