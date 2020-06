Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Wonderful carriage town home with two car garage! Gourmet kitchen with granite counters., The family room is open to the kitchen and has a gas fireplace. The back has a lovely brick patio in fenced yard! Hardwood floors warm the main level. Four spacious bedrooms are upstairs! Lots of storage. The rent includes lawn care, high speed internet, basic cable and use of the county club for dining and social events. Apply online: Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed.