Belmont, VA
19592 Aspendale Square
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

19592 Aspendale Square

19592 Aspendale Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19592 Aspendale Square, Belmont, VA 20147
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
MOVE IN READY Nearly 3000 SqFt Beautiful End Unit Townhome - Belmont Country Club - Welcome Home to this Move-In Ready Beautiful End Unit Townhome with nearly 3000 Finished SqFt., Deck, Fenced Yard, Over Sized 2-Car Garage in Belmont Country Club! Premium Lot at end of Cul-de-Sac - No Thru Street, Backs to Woods. Brand New Paint Wall-to-Wall & New Carpet, Interior Features include Gleaming Hardwood Floors on the Main Level, Large Vaulted Ceiling for Living Room, Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances, Island, Breakfast Area and Breakfast Bar, Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Formal Dining Room with Tray Ceiling. Walk-Out Finished Basement. Enjoy Woods & Trees Views from your Deck, Fenced Backyard, Landscaped Yard, and Hardscaped Stone Patio!

Owner Pays HOA Dues for Belmont Country Club Amenities Include Gated Community, Full Lawn & Landscape Maintenance, High Speed Internet, Cable TV, Pools, Tennis, Basketball, Volleyball, Playgrounds, Biking & Walking Trails, Club House, Picnic Area, Soccer, & the Historic Belmont Manor Home. All Residents Enjoy the Use of the Country Club for Dining/Entertaining & All Social Events. Golf Course Membership Available at Tenant Expense.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5632077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19592 Aspendale Square have any available units?
19592 Aspendale Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, VA.
What amenities does 19592 Aspendale Square have?
Some of 19592 Aspendale Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19592 Aspendale Square currently offering any rent specials?
19592 Aspendale Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19592 Aspendale Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 19592 Aspendale Square is pet friendly.
Does 19592 Aspendale Square offer parking?
Yes, 19592 Aspendale Square offers parking.
Does 19592 Aspendale Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19592 Aspendale Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19592 Aspendale Square have a pool?
Yes, 19592 Aspendale Square has a pool.
Does 19592 Aspendale Square have accessible units?
No, 19592 Aspendale Square does not have accessible units.
Does 19592 Aspendale Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19592 Aspendale Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 19592 Aspendale Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 19592 Aspendale Square does not have units with air conditioning.

