19592 Aspendale Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court volleyball court

MOVE IN READY Nearly 3000 SqFt Beautiful End Unit Townhome - Belmont Country Club - Welcome Home to this Move-In Ready Beautiful End Unit Townhome with nearly 3000 Finished SqFt., Deck, Fenced Yard, Over Sized 2-Car Garage in Belmont Country Club! Premium Lot at end of Cul-de-Sac - No Thru Street, Backs to Woods. Brand New Paint Wall-to-Wall & New Carpet, Interior Features include Gleaming Hardwood Floors on the Main Level, Large Vaulted Ceiling for Living Room, Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances, Island, Breakfast Area and Breakfast Bar, Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Formal Dining Room with Tray Ceiling. Walk-Out Finished Basement. Enjoy Woods & Trees Views from your Deck, Fenced Backyard, Landscaped Yard, and Hardscaped Stone Patio!



Owner Pays HOA Dues for Belmont Country Club Amenities Include Gated Community, Full Lawn & Landscape Maintenance, High Speed Internet, Cable TV, Pools, Tennis, Basketball, Volleyball, Playgrounds, Biking & Walking Trails, Club House, Picnic Area, Soccer, & the Historic Belmont Manor Home. All Residents Enjoy the Use of the Country Club for Dining/Entertaining & All Social Events. Golf Course Membership Available at Tenant Expense.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5632077)