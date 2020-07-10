All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
5601 DAWES AVENUE
5601 DAWES AVENUE

5601 Dawes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5601 Dawes Avenue, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22311

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful one level rambler for rent!! It features 3BRs, 2FB , a den and two car garage! Spacious bedrooms, beautiful hardwood floors, recently painted, granite countertop in the kitchen, large backyard with a shed. and much more! Minimum 12 months lease term, longer term may be considered. Pets allowed, case-by-case maximum 50lbs combined; no exotics. $500 refundable pet deposit; To qualify applicants must have minimum combined income of $110,000/annual income; maximum 3 combined incomes to qualify; all applicants 18 years older must complete an application. $50 non refundable application fee per applicant. Landlord has final decision on all applications. Please contact listing agent with questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 DAWES AVENUE have any available units?
5601 DAWES AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 5601 DAWES AVENUE have?
Some of 5601 DAWES AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 DAWES AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5601 DAWES AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 DAWES AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5601 DAWES AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 5601 DAWES AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5601 DAWES AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5601 DAWES AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5601 DAWES AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 DAWES AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5601 DAWES AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5601 DAWES AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5601 DAWES AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 DAWES AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5601 DAWES AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5601 DAWES AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5601 DAWES AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

