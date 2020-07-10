5601 DAWES AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful one level rambler for rent!! It features 3BRs, 2FB , a den and two car garage! Spacious bedrooms, beautiful hardwood floors, recently painted, granite countertop in the kitchen, large backyard with a shed. and much more! Minimum 12 months lease term, longer term may be considered. Pets allowed, case-by-case maximum 50lbs combined; no exotics. $500 refundable pet deposit; To qualify applicants must have minimum combined income of $110,000/annual income; maximum 3 combined incomes to qualify; all applicants 18 years older must complete an application. $50 non refundable application fee per applicant. Landlord has final decision on all applications. Please contact listing agent with questions.