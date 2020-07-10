5601 DAWES AVENUE

Amenities
Beautiful one level rambler for rent!! It features 3BRs, 2FB , a den and two car garage! Spacious bedrooms, beautiful hardwood floors, recently painted, granite countertop in the kitchen, large backyard with a shed. and much more! Minimum 12 months lease term, longer term may be considered. Pets allowed, case-by-case maximum 50lbs combined; no exotics. $500 refundable pet deposit; To qualify applicants must have minimum combined income of $110,000/annual income; maximum 3 combined incomes to qualify; all applicants 18 years older must complete an application. $50 non refundable application fee per applicant. Landlord has final decision on all applications. Please contact listing agent with questions.