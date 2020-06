Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Back on the market: Come see this freshly painted, ready to move in 2 bedroom unit in Falls Church. Unit has a great balcony suited for reading and relaxing. Private parking space, quite neighborhood, and water included. Close to everything: metro stations, shopping, parks, and so much more. Priced to move quickly, so this will not last long.