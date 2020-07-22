All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N

Location

5505 Seminary Road, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
guest suite
internet access
sauna
A stunning place to call home, this 22nd floor Galaxy End Unit offers majestic 270-degree unobstructed views of the Northern Virginia skyline, from two tiled balconies. With over 2,000 square feet of comfortable living space, there are three bedrooms (including a guest suite) and three full bathrooms. All bedrooms have California Closet Organizers. The units~ end location has views from three sides of the building and a well-designed floor plan with plenty of natural light, in all of the main living areas. Greet your family and friends in the marble tiled foyer, that flows into the family room, and beyond to the main balcony. A large eat-in breakfast area just off the kitchen allows you space to get ready for the day, without disturbing the more formal parts of your home. The kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space, as well as a separate pantry and laundry room containing a full-size washer and dryer. The master bath is equipped with a large oval Whirlpool/Jacuzzi jetted tub and separate stall shower. The property has new plush carpet and has been freshly painted throughout! In addition, there are two secure, reserved indoor garage parking spaces. And, your only utility bills are your electric, phone, internet and cable. The Condominium offers a wonderful living environment with amenities that include 24-Hour Front Desk Service, Building Security, a seasonal outdoor swimming pool, rooftop sundeck and party rooms, exercise rooms equipped with separate men and women~s sauna/steam rooms, card rooms, billiard rooms and library. Skyline Square Condominium is conveniently located with easy access to Old Town Alexandria, Tyson's Corner, Washington DC, National Harbor, the Pentagon, Fort Belvoir, Reagan National Airport and the new Amazon HQ2 in nearby Crystal City. The Landlord requests a 12 month minimum lease, but is willing to consider longer term leases. NO PETS / NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N have any available units?
5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N have?
Some of 5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N currently offering any rent specials?
5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N pet-friendly?
No, 5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bailey's Crossroads.
Does 5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N offer parking?
Yes, 5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N offers parking.
Does 5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N have a pool?
Yes, 5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N has a pool.
Does 5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N have accessible units?
No, 5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N does not have units with air conditioning.
