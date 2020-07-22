5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N

Amenities

A stunning place to call home, this 22nd floor Galaxy End Unit offers majestic 270-degree unobstructed views of the Northern Virginia skyline, from two tiled balconies. With over 2,000 square feet of comfortable living space, there are three bedrooms (including a guest suite) and three full bathrooms. All bedrooms have California Closet Organizers. The units~ end location has views from three sides of the building and a well-designed floor plan with plenty of natural light, in all of the main living areas. Greet your family and friends in the marble tiled foyer, that flows into the family room, and beyond to the main balcony. A large eat-in breakfast area just off the kitchen allows you space to get ready for the day, without disturbing the more formal parts of your home. The kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space, as well as a separate pantry and laundry room containing a full-size washer and dryer. The master bath is equipped with a large oval Whirlpool/Jacuzzi jetted tub and separate stall shower. The property has new plush carpet and has been freshly painted throughout! In addition, there are two secure, reserved indoor garage parking spaces. And, your only utility bills are your electric, phone, internet and cable. The Condominium offers a wonderful living environment with amenities that include 24-Hour Front Desk Service, Building Security, a seasonal outdoor swimming pool, rooftop sundeck and party rooms, exercise rooms equipped with separate men and women~s sauna/steam rooms, card rooms, billiard rooms and library. Skyline Square Condominium is conveniently located with easy access to Old Town Alexandria, Tyson's Corner, Washington DC, National Harbor, the Pentagon, Fort Belvoir, Reagan National Airport and the new Amazon HQ2 in nearby Crystal City. The Landlord requests a 12 month minimum lease, but is willing to consider longer term leases. NO PETS / NO SMOKING.