3701 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE

**Enjoy Chick City Panoramic Views from your luxurious balcony of the 17th floor in the upscale condominium**A Real WOW~! **Updated Kitchen/Vanity w/ laminate flooring. Professionally painted, ready to move int. Excellent floor plan w/ EXTRA Powder Room**What a location! Just minutes from Shirlington, BRAC, Pentagon City, Amazon HQ2, the new West Alex development, Ballston Quarter, Old Town, downtown DC, 395, 495 and the RN airport. In the heart of Northern Virginia, it offers a convenient lifestyle in a serene surrounding. Envisioned by developer Charles E. Smith in the early 1970s Skyline, situated in the historic Bailey's Crossroads section of Falls Church, offers a total living environment with places to eat, shop, work, play and reside - all within a short distance from your front door. Enjoy an easy commute to DC, the Pentagon and all points in Northern Virginia. Luxury, Location & Carefree Lifestyle! Enjoy a convenient store/dry cleaning/hair salon/Shuttle to Pentagon/Metro bus right at the doorsteps the Skyline Plaza has to offer. Rent includes all utilities: Gas/Water/Electricity + Gar. Parking Space