Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM

3701 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE

3701 South George Mason Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3701 South George Mason Drive, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
**Enjoy Chick City Panoramic Views from your luxurious balcony of the 17th floor in the upscale condominium**A Real WOW~! **Updated Kitchen/Vanity w/ laminate flooring. Professionally painted, ready to move int. Excellent floor plan w/ EXTRA Powder Room**What a location! Just minutes from Shirlington, BRAC, Pentagon City, Amazon HQ2, the new West Alex development, Ballston Quarter, Old Town, downtown DC, 395, 495 and the RN airport. In the heart of Northern Virginia, it offers a convenient lifestyle in a serene surrounding. Envisioned by developer Charles E. Smith in the early 1970s Skyline, situated in the historic Bailey's Crossroads section of Falls Church, offers a total living environment with places to eat, shop, work, play and reside - all within a short distance from your front door. Enjoy an easy commute to DC, the Pentagon and all points in Northern Virginia. Luxury, Location & Carefree Lifestyle! Enjoy a convenient store/dry cleaning/hair salon/Shuttle to Pentagon/Metro bus right at the doorsteps the Skyline Plaza has to offer. Rent includes all utilities: Gas/Water/Electricity + Gar. Parking Space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE have any available units?
3701 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 3701 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE have?
Some of 3701 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3701 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3701 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bailey's Crossroads.
Does 3701 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3701 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3701 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3701 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3701 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3701 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3701 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3701 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3701 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

