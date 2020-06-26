3330 Spring Ln # D36

Amenities
LUXURY 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM CONDOMINIUM WON'T LAST LONG... YOUR BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED UNIT IS READY FOR OCCUPANCY JULY 1ST IN THIS FOUR STORY, GARDEN STYLE CONDOMINIUM! UTILITIES AND PARKING INCLUDED... You'll Enjoy: - Hard Wood Floors (foyer, kitchen, dining)
- Maple Cabinets
- Granite Counter tops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Under Mount Sink in Kitchen
- Dish Washer, Stove, Refrigerator
- Under Cabinet Microwave
- In Unit Washer and Dryer
- Balcony
- High Speed Internet Ready
- Central Heat and Air
- Storage Space Available
- Extra Parking Available
- Quick drive or bus ride to DC, Shirlington, Arlington, Ballston, Tysons
- Metro Bus Accessible with 5 minute ride to train station Location close to Washington, DC, great shopping, restaurants, trails and nightlife.
Price includes all utilities and parking. That's a $250 value...
(RLNE4951638)