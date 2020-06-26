All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
3330 Spring Ln # D36

3330 Spring Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3330 Spring Lane, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
LUXURY 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM CONDOMINIUM WON'T LAST LONG... YOUR BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED UNIT IS READY FOR OCCUPANCY JULY 1ST IN THIS FOUR STORY, GARDEN STYLE CONDOMINIUM! UTILITIES AND PARKING INCLUDED... You'll Enjoy: - Hard Wood Floors (foyer, kitchen, dining)
- Maple Cabinets
- Granite Counter tops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Under Mount Sink in Kitchen
- Dish Washer, Stove, Refrigerator
- Under Cabinet Microwave
- In Unit Washer and Dryer
- Balcony
- High Speed Internet Ready
- Central Heat and Air
- Storage Space Available
- Extra Parking Available
- Quick drive or bus ride to DC, Shirlington, Arlington, Ballston, Tysons
- Metro Bus Accessible with 5 minute ride to train station Location close to Washington, DC, great shopping, restaurants, trails and nightlife.

Price includes all utilities and parking. That's a $250 value...

(RLNE4951638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 Spring Ln # D36 have any available units?
3330 Spring Ln # D36 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 3330 Spring Ln # D36 have?
Some of 3330 Spring Ln # D36's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3330 Spring Ln # D36 currently offering any rent specials?
3330 Spring Ln # D36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 Spring Ln # D36 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3330 Spring Ln # D36 is pet friendly.
Does 3330 Spring Ln # D36 offer parking?
Yes, 3330 Spring Ln # D36 offers parking.
Does 3330 Spring Ln # D36 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3330 Spring Ln # D36 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 Spring Ln # D36 have a pool?
No, 3330 Spring Ln # D36 does not have a pool.
Does 3330 Spring Ln # D36 have accessible units?
No, 3330 Spring Ln # D36 does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 Spring Ln # D36 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3330 Spring Ln # D36 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3330 Spring Ln # D36 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3330 Spring Ln # D36 has units with air conditioning.
