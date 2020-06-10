42426 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

END UNIT, TWO C AR GARAGE TOWNHOME LOADED WITH BUILDER UPGRADES &EXTRAS THRU-OUT THIS BEAUTY! Open Floor plan*Essex Model features 3BR, lower levelOffice/Rec. room, 3.5BA*Upgraded White C abinets in Gorgeous Kitchen and all full BAs*GraniteC ounters in Kitchen and LUX Master Suite BAth*Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances*Oak Stairs onall levels*Gleaming Hardwood Floors on entire main level with Gas Fireplace*Upper Bedroom-levelLaundry complete with Washer/Dryer*Master BR with Tray C eiling*Master Suite Bath withFrameless Shower +seat* Full BA on lower level*INC LUDES a to be built, new Large TREX Deck,Patio and Fenced Yard on expanded corner lot! Enjoy Stone Ridge C ommunity Amenities; close toshopping, restaurants, Loudoun Transit Park & Ride, Library and Stone Springs Hospital! One Mileto Brambleton/Ashburn