Home
/
Arcola, VA
/
42426 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:45 AM

42426 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ

42426 Dogwood Glen Sq · No Longer Available
Location

42426 Dogwood Glen Sq, Arcola, VA 20166

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
END UNIT, TWO C AR GARAGE TOWNHOME LOADED WITH BUILDER UPGRADES &EXTRAS THRU-OUT THIS BEAUTY! Open Floor plan*Essex Model features 3BR, lower levelOffice/Rec. room, 3.5BA*Upgraded White C abinets in Gorgeous Kitchen and all full BAs*GraniteC ounters in Kitchen and LUX Master Suite BAth*Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances*Oak Stairs onall levels*Gleaming Hardwood Floors on entire main level with Gas Fireplace*Upper Bedroom-levelLaundry complete with Washer/Dryer*Master BR with Tray C eiling*Master Suite Bath withFrameless Shower +seat* Full BA on lower level*INC LUDES a to be built, new Large TREX Deck,Patio and Fenced Yard on expanded corner lot! Enjoy Stone Ridge C ommunity Amenities; close toshopping, restaurants, Loudoun Transit Park & Ride, Library and Stone Springs Hospital! One Mileto Brambleton/Ashburn

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42426 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ have any available units?
42426 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcola, VA.
What amenities does 42426 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ have?
Some of 42426 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42426 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ currently offering any rent specials?
42426 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42426 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ pet-friendly?
No, 42426 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcola.
Does 42426 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ offer parking?
Yes, 42426 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ does offer parking.
Does 42426 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42426 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42426 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ have a pool?
No, 42426 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ does not have a pool.
Does 42426 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ have accessible units?
No, 42426 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 42426 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ have units with dishwashers?
No, 42426 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42426 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ have units with air conditioning?
No, 42426 DOGWOOD GLEN SQ does not have units with air conditioning.
