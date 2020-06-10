All apartments in Arcola
Find more places like 24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcola, VA
/
24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:10 AM

24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE

24704 Hutchinson Farm Drive · (703) 437-5580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arcola
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

24704 Hutchinson Farm Drive, Arcola, VA 20166

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Live in this never lived-in brand new home!!! On rent for the first time * Well appointed condo in amenity based Arcola Town Center Sub-Division * Lower interior town home style condo w/1650 sq feet on 2 levels, 1 car attached rear entry garage w/garage opener, 3 spacious bedrooms & 2 full baths on second Level * Beautiful wood floors all thru main Level * Blinds installed * SS Appliances * Quartz Counters * Buffet Bar Island * Pendant Lights * His & Her Walk-In-Closets in Master Bedroom * Tub & Shower in Master Bath * Washer & Dryer on Second/Bedroom Level * Ample recessed lights thru out the home * Quick access to Dulles international Airport, Dulles Landing Shopping, Brambleton Town Center * Close to major commuting routes like Loudoun County Parkway, Dulles Toll Rd, Belmont Ridge, Rte 50 * Future Silver Line Metro Station * Medical, Banks & Restaurants * Just a block away to community swimming pool, tot lot, & fitness * Ample parking for visitors * Excellence in style, function & location * Water is included in Condo Fee * Rent includes Condo Fee * The Sentri Lock Box is located at rear of the unit to its Gas Meter. Sentri Lock Box placement at front door handle made opening of the front door difficult. Sorry for the inconvenience. Pls use the side path to access to the rear of the home to get to the Sentri.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE have any available units?
24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE have?
Some of 24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcola.
Does 24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq
Arcola, VA 20166

Similar Pages

Arcola 1 BedroomsArcola 2 Bedrooms
Arcola 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsArcola 3 Bedrooms
Arcola Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAWarrenton, VAGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VA
Friendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VABuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity