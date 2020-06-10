24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Live in this never lived-in brand new home!!! On rent for the first time * Well appointed condo in amenity based Arcola Town Center Sub-Division * Lower interior town home style condo w/1650 sq feet on 2 levels, 1 car attached rear entry garage w/garage opener, 3 spacious bedrooms & 2 full baths on second Level * Beautiful wood floors all thru main Level * Blinds installed * SS Appliances * Quartz Counters * Buffet Bar Island * Pendant Lights * His & Her Walk-In-Closets in Master Bedroom * Tub & Shower in Master Bath * Washer & Dryer on Second/Bedroom Level * Ample recessed lights thru out the home * Quick access to Dulles international Airport, Dulles Landing Shopping, Brambleton Town Center * Close to major commuting routes like Loudoun County Parkway, Dulles Toll Rd, Belmont Ridge, Rte 50 * Future Silver Line Metro Station * Medical, Banks & Restaurants * Just a block away to community swimming pool, tot lot, & fitness * Ample parking for visitors * Excellence in style, function & location * Water is included in Condo Fee * Rent includes Condo Fee * The Sentri Lock Box is located at rear of the unit to its Gas Meter. Sentri Lock Box placement at front door handle made opening of the front door difficult. Sorry for the inconvenience. Pls use the side path to access to the rear of the home to get to the Sentri.