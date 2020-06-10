24671 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE

Amenities
Well maintained Rubens model ready for it's first renters! 5" engineered Hardwood floors throughout family room, kitchen, and study. Equipped with chef's kitchen, all stainless steel appliances with 5 burner range and an island for entertaining. Laundry room with stacked washer/dryer and laundry tub on the right. Down the hall is a large bedroom, full bathroom and the owner's suite, with it's own bath, which boasts a 5' shower and double bowl vanity. Deck off the Owner's suite to take advantage of outdoor living. Standard one car garage and driveway.