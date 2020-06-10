All apartments in Arcola
24671 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:57 AM

24671 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE

24671 Footed Ridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

24671 Footed Ridge Terrace, Arcola, VA 20166

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Well maintained Rubens model ready for it's first renters! 5" engineered Hardwood floors throughout family room, kitchen, and study. Equipped with chef's kitchen, all stainless steel appliances with 5 burner range and an island for entertaining. Laundry room with stacked washer/dryer and laundry tub on the right. Down the hall is a large bedroom, full bathroom and the owner's suite, with it's own bath, which boasts a 5' shower and double bowl vanity. Deck off the Owner's suite to take advantage of outdoor living. Standard one car garage and driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24671 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE have any available units?
24671 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcola, VA.
What amenities does 24671 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE have?
Some of 24671 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24671 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
24671 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24671 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 24671 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcola.
Does 24671 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 24671 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 24671 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24671 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24671 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 24671 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 24671 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 24671 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 24671 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24671 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24671 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24671 FOOTED RIDGE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

