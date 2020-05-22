6902 Alpine Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 5 Bed 5.5 Bath Home in Annandale, VA For Rent - This Is The Home You Been Waiting For Conveniently Located In The Heart Of Annandale! Beautiful 5 Bedrooms 5.5 Bath 4 Car Garage Colonial Single Family Home For Rent. Bright & Spacious Home With A Large Gourmet Kitchen w/Gas AGA 6 Burner Stove With Matching Hood, Upgraded Cabinets & Granite Countertops. Large Family Room W/ Gas Fireplace. Kitchen And Family Room Open To Ceramic Tiled Sunroom. Large Living, Dining Room And Library. Hardwood Floors Throughout The Main & Upper Levels. All Upper Level Bedrooms Have Their Own Ensuite Bathroom. Laundry Room Conveniently Located In The Upper Level. Finished Lower Level W/ Large Rec Room, Gym, Arts & Crafts Room and 5th Bedroom / Den W/ A Full Bath. Large Flagstone Patio for Outdoor Dining & Entertaining. 2 Zones HVAC . Custom Shutters. Back Up Generator. Fenced Acre Lot. Great Location. Minutes To Commuting, Shopping, & Dining. Won't Last.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5655615)