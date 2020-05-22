All apartments in Annandale
6902 Alpine Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

6902 Alpine Drive

6902 Alpine Drive · No Longer Available
Annandale
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Location

6902 Alpine Drive, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 5 Bed 5.5 Bath Home in Annandale, VA For Rent - This Is The Home You Been Waiting For Conveniently Located In The Heart Of Annandale! Beautiful 5 Bedrooms 5.5 Bath 4 Car Garage Colonial Single Family Home For Rent. Bright & Spacious Home With A Large Gourmet Kitchen w/Gas AGA 6 Burner Stove With Matching Hood, Upgraded Cabinets & Granite Countertops. Large Family Room W/ Gas Fireplace. Kitchen And Family Room Open To Ceramic Tiled Sunroom. Large Living, Dining Room And Library. Hardwood Floors Throughout The Main & Upper Levels. All Upper Level Bedrooms Have Their Own Ensuite Bathroom. Laundry Room Conveniently Located In The Upper Level. Finished Lower Level W/ Large Rec Room, Gym, Arts & Crafts Room and 5th Bedroom / Den W/ A Full Bath. Large Flagstone Patio for Outdoor Dining & Entertaining. 2 Zones HVAC . Custom Shutters. Back Up Generator. Fenced Acre Lot. Great Location. Minutes To Commuting, Shopping, & Dining. Won't Last.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5655615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6902 Alpine Drive have any available units?
6902 Alpine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 6902 Alpine Drive have?
Some of 6902 Alpine Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6902 Alpine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6902 Alpine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6902 Alpine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6902 Alpine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 6902 Alpine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6902 Alpine Drive offers parking.
Does 6902 Alpine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6902 Alpine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6902 Alpine Drive have a pool?
No, 6902 Alpine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6902 Alpine Drive have accessible units?
No, 6902 Alpine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6902 Alpine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6902 Alpine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6902 Alpine Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6902 Alpine Drive has units with air conditioning.

