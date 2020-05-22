All apartments in Annandale
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM

4333 AMERICANA DRIVE

4333 Americana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4333 Americana Drive, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome home to this spacious main level condo! Beautiful hardwood floors in main living area, large bedroom, and more storage in the basement!! Laundry room is shared in basement. Make this your next home to relax in!! Move in ready by July 1st! Contact your local realtor today for more information! Credit and Background checks will apply for every adult. NO PETS, NO SMOKING! Must have good credit! **All showing are virtual showing until application is approved due to Covid-19. Application and application fee (made out to Coldwell Baker Elite) must be turned in with any person 18+ for credit and background check. Must have good credit of 700+ This condo is a 1 bedroom sufficient for 1-2 people only. First month's rent is due upon approval of application, security deposit of $1300 is due on move in day. All funds must be certified funds (I.E Money or cashier check) Approved applicants can physically view the property after approval before signing the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4333 AMERICANA DRIVE have any available units?
4333 AMERICANA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 4333 AMERICANA DRIVE have?
Some of 4333 AMERICANA DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4333 AMERICANA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4333 AMERICANA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 AMERICANA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4333 AMERICANA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 4333 AMERICANA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4333 AMERICANA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4333 AMERICANA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4333 AMERICANA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 AMERICANA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4333 AMERICANA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4333 AMERICANA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4333 AMERICANA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 AMERICANA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4333 AMERICANA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4333 AMERICANA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4333 AMERICANA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
