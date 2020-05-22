4333 AMERICANA DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome home to this spacious main level condo! Beautiful hardwood floors in main living area, large bedroom, and more storage in the basement!! Laundry room is shared in basement. Make this your next home to relax in!! Move in ready by July 1st! Contact your local realtor today for more information! Credit and Background checks will apply for every adult. NO PETS, NO SMOKING! Must have good credit! **All showing are virtual showing until application is approved due to Covid-19. Application and application fee (made out to Coldwell Baker Elite) must be turned in with any person 18+ for credit and background check. Must have good credit of 700+ This condo is a 1 bedroom sufficient for 1-2 people only. First month's rent is due upon approval of application, security deposit of $1300 is due on move in day. All funds must be certified funds (I.E Money or cashier check) Approved applicants can physically view the property after approval before signing the lease.